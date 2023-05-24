Legal & General pays out £883M in individual protection claims in 2022

Cancer most common reason for life claims

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General has recorded total pay outs for claims across individual life insurance, income protection and critical illness of £883 million last year, up 5% from 2021 totals.

The insurer stated it paid out an average of £2.4m claims each day, covering a total of 17,768 claims across life insurance, income protection and critical/terminal illness products throughout 2022.

L&G detailed that cancer, heart and neurological conditions were the most common claim causes for life insurance, while claims for Covid-19 fell from the third most common reason to sixth last year.

Meanwhile the average age of an income protection claimant was recorded a 39 years old.

However, L&G did not publish further statistical breakdowns of its claims data, similarly to its approach to group protection claims data publication, where it instead focused on relating to the impact of early intervention and rehabilitation.

For individual protection clients, L&G stated that use of its wellbeing support services has doubled since 2021.

David Banks, director of claims and underwriting, Legal & General Retail, commented: "Legal & General is committed to paying as many claims as possible to our valued customers, and we're proud to have provided increased financial support for a record number of people at their time of need over the last year. This demonstrates the value of protection and the need for coverage across people's lives.

"While the financial support we offer to individuals and their families when they face a sudden loss of income is critical, we're incredibly proud of the additional wellbeing services we've provided for our customers. Protection goes far beyond paying claims, and we continue to put the ongoing emotional and physical health of our customers first through enhancing our extensive umbrella benefits."

