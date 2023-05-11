Consumer Duty: Clients need further education to invest

Close to half (47%) of clients would invest more if they feel better educated on Consumer Duty by their adviser, Oxford Risk found.
The research from the behavioural science fintech suggested that advisers could see increased business by educating clients on the rules of the upcoming regulatory change, which is set to come into force on 31 July. The survey was conducted among 180 clients between March and April 2023. Oxford Risk reported an improvement in the relationship between clients and their advisers but there is still room to "improve further to meet the Consumer Duty". Chief client officer James Pereira-Stubbs said: "The research with clients is very encouraging for advisers and wealth managers as it de...
