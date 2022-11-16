AMII Summit 2022: PMI sector feeling pressure from NHS problems

Speaking at The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) conference, Sarah Taylor, head of specialist and practitioner relations at AXA Health, detailed the challenges facing the PMI sector as a direct impact of Covid-19 and the current economic crisis.

"We are having to fish in the same pond as the NHS; there is real challenges on primary care. I think we are going to see a change in how we manage and gatekeep patients into the service, because the reality is we are seeing far more direct access," Taylor said.

Taylor continued to speak about the impact of insourcing, whereby medical specialists, in some cases, are being paid up to £2,000 a day by third parties for waiting list initiatives on the weekend. The high fees have an affect on insurers who may be unable to match the fees, she said.

"We are seeing the pressure already; we have had to increase our outpatient fees for specialists to try and offset the challenges that we are seeing. We are going to see inflationary pressure," Taylor warned.

However, Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva, remarked that the pressures on the NHS have made more people accepting of PMI.

"There's more demand within the private healthcare, I certainly think the pace of that increase has flattened off now, with the economic situation but there is still interest," he said.

In order for PMI to work effectively with the NHS, the two need to find a way to coexist without being seen as competition with each other, Wright explained: "We need to utilise staff across both those sectors. I think people are less satisfied with the way of working with the NHS than they used to be.

"In the private sector, we're not seeing the same challenges around the overall capacity due to consultant availability and facility availability, but it is something we're watching very closely."

"At the moment, I'd say that the pressures are definitely there, the worries and concerns for us are there, but with the growing market, I think you'll see more opportunities at this moment in time."

While the NHS is trying to reduce its backlogs caused by the pandemic, Dr Nikita Patel, associate medical director at Vitality, argued that the way the problem is being handled is "really disjointed."

"There's lots of weekend lists going on, they are increasing how at the rates that they will pay, but they're not joining things up," she said.

Thinking about why more NHS staff leave and join the private sector, because there's a "big offer for people that are feeling burnt out, there are incentives looking after you within the workforce which is important. I think the NHS isn't quite addressing that at the moment."

Another issue which has caused more workers to turn to the private sector surrounds pension schemes with the NHS unable to match what the private sector can offer.

Concluding the panel discussion, Taylor stated that the industry has "a massive opportunity to get it right, to help people take more responsibility for their health and wellbeing, and then really chasing down that value based healthcare like evidence to make sure that the stuff we fund is the right stuff."