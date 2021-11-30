Four in five workers have experienced burnout: Ceridian

The report, which surveyed 1,156 workers in companies with at least 100 employees, revealed that the top three catalysts for burnout included increased workloads (49%), mental health challenges (34%), and pressure to meet deadlines (32%).

Elsewhere, the report found nearly one in five (19%) surveyed workers are looking for a new job, with another 39% saying they would consider leaving for the right opportunity.

Over one-third (38%) of those who reported looking for new employment said it was because they wanted better compensation including higher salary and benefits, while another 35% wanted more flexibility such as remote work and flexible hours.

Ceridian Europe vice president Wendy Muirhead said: "The nature of work has changed dramatically as organisations have transformed to become more borderless, agile, and always-on.

"Employers need to prioritise employee experience and culture with a strong focus on where, when, and how people work. There's a reset in employee expectations and the organisations that succeed are those that address these factors in meaningful ways."

Data from the Office for National Statistics found the number of open jobs in the UK rose to a record high of 1.1 million in July to September.