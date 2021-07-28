ADVERTISEMENT

Zurich's Hamilton appointed to access and disability ambassador role

Succeeds Johnny Timpson

Jon Yarker
clock 28 July 2021 • 1 min read
Zurich’s head of market engagement Peter Hamilton has been appointed to the government disability unity, becoming the disability and access ambassador for the insurance sector.

Hamilton's is among 12 new ambassadors named by Justin Tomlinson, the minister for disabled people, health and work.

Hamilton is replacing outgoing ambassador Johnny Timpson, who was recently Scottish Widows's -long-serving protection head. He announced his retirement in March after 30 years with the firm.

"As an industry, we have to be ready to listen, to continue to challenge outdated perceptions, acknowledge progress made in some areas but recognise there is still a long way to go," commented Hamilton.

"We need to be seen as transparent, fair and trusted, where our focus is on doing everything we can to best support our customers and employees with disabilities."

Tomlinson commented: "I am very excited to welcome this incredible, impressive group of people as new disability and access ambassadors.

"They will help support the existing team with our programme to increase access for disabled people across a wide range of private sector industries, and I am really looking forward to working with them."    

Each ambassadorship is a voluntary role with a maximum term of three years. Appointees are industry leaders selected to help drive improvements for the accessibility and quality of services in their respective sectors.

Four new sectors have been added to this disability unity, with new ambassadors representing energy, hospitality, private housing and universities.

Topics

