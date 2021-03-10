Smokers could pay £16,000 more in life assurance premiums

Research from Royal London shows smokers can save £16,000 on premiums by kicking the habit

On this year's No Smoking Day, Royal London states that mon-smokers could be eligible for lower rate premiums if they have not smoked tobacco, or used any nicotine replacement products including e-cigarettes, for 12 months.

According to the insurer, a smoker aged 50 would pay nearly triple every month what a non-smoker of the same age would have to pay for the same sum assured, £29.13 compared to £82.48, base on level single life cover, over a 25-year term for £150,000 sum assured.

In this example, savings can amount to £16,005 over a 25-year term, while savings for those aged 30 and 40 total £1,788 and 5,406 respectively.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented: "Giving up smoking can save you thousands of pounds in your life insurance premiums - and that's on top of the savings made from not buying cigarettes. This No Smoking Day, make the decision that's best for your health, as well as your wallet."

In February this year, life insurance broker Protect Line revealed that smokers are 57% more likely to cancel their life insurance policy.