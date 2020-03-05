People should 'listen to the experts on coronavirus'

Dr David Poots praises Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for telling press to listen to those ‘with knowledge’

The total number of people in the UK who have tested positive for coronavirus is now at 115 with health officials moving into the second phase of their response to the outbreak (as of 5 March).

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical adviser and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are just some of those who have spoken to the media on how people should handle the situation.

Another person who was asked by the media for their views on the epidemic was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. However, Klopp refused to comment and said those with genuine knowledge of coronavirus should be listened to.

"It's not important what famous people say," he said. "People with no knowledge like me talking about it, people with knowledge should be the ones telling people what to do.

"I'm concerned like everyone else. I live on this planet and I want it to be safe and healthy, I wish everybody the best, absolutely. My opinion on coronavirus is not important."

NHS website

Dr David Poots, occupational health physician at BHSF, praised Klopp for his stance and that people should be getting information about the outbreak from reliable sources.

"Jurgen Klopp gets the point. He is a football manager and will know more about football. Why would you ask him for advice on a health issue?

"The internet and social media give us amazing access to information, but also to a lot of misinformation. Media tend to publicise the views of celebrities and this coverage can be remarkably uncritical.

"It's important to get your information from a reliable source. If you need to know about heart disease you will get good information from the NHS website, but social media may be less useful.

"We are facing an increase in serious communicable diseases like measles because influential people have made parents frightened of vaccinations.

"Please be careful. Use the internet wisely and get your information from someone who knows what they are talking about."

BHFS said that when a case is confirmed, Public Health will contact anyone who might have been exposed and will tell them what to do. The NHS is also keeping hospitals and GPs updated with advice on what to do.

Further information is available from the NHS can be found here. The likes of Aon, Aetna, HCA Healthcare and Mercer have also released industry resources related to coronavirus.