L&G launches Sainsbury's Bank over 50s nurse support

Service available to all new customers purchasing over 50s life insurance via Sainsbury’s Bank

Legal & General (L&G) nurse support is a telephone-based service, provided by Red Arc nurses.

Over 50s life insurance customers purchasing through Sainsbury's Bank will have access to a suite of four services, including bereavement support, mental health support, carer support and eldercare.

The services are available to customers and their immediate family (this includes spouse, partner and children living at home) throughout the entire duration of their policy.

Claire Beardmore, director, Banks and Building Societies, Legal & General, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able offer this invaluable service to customers of Sainsbury's Bank when they are at their most vulnerable. No other brands in the direct-to-customer over 50s life insurance space currently offer a service like this. We hope it will provide a helping hand to customers when they need it most, and truly believe it will make a positive difference for them".

Karen Hogg, head of insurances, Sainsbury's Bank, said: "We are excited to launch this service for our customers". She added: "This truly differentiates our proposition in the market, and we believe that Legal & General Nurse Support Services will add genuine value for our customers."