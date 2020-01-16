Controversy over Health Assured and Betfred connection

The Guardian report accuses bookmaker owners of making ‘millions’ from gambling addiction

Fred and Peter Done, who own both Betfred and Health Assured, have been accused of a "conflict of interest" due to the profits made from betting as well as from gambling addiction treatment.

According to The Guardian, among its contracts, Health Assured runs employee assistance programmes (EAPs) for ‘dozens' of public sector organisations, including taxpayer-funded NHS trusts that themselves treat gambling addicts.

According to the report, The Dones have taken £5.2m in dividends from Health Assured in the past three years.

The shadow health secretary, Jon Ashworth, told The Guardian: "Addiction, whether from gambling, drinks or drugs, is a growing mental and public health emergency in society. Of course all NHS staff should have access to mental and wellbeing support but this looks like an unacceptable conflict of interest. Corporate gambling interests should be nowhere near our health services like this."

Health Assured said: "Due to the sensitive nature of the employee counselling service that Health Assured offer, we are unable to provide confidential details concerning clients. All public sector contracts we have been awarded have thorough due diligence carried out before are they issued, including looking for conflicts of interest."

A government spokesperson added: "All public sector contracts have due diligence carried out before frameworks are issued, and even when a company is on a framework it does not mean they will receive a contract.

"The public authority awarding the contract should also carry out its own thorough due diligence, including looking for conflicts of interest."

Vicious cycle

The report comes not long after the mental health chief of the NHS, Claire Murdoch, wrote to the Gambling Commission. In the letter, Murdoch said: "As the head of England's mental health services and a nurse of more than 30 years' experience, I have seen first-hand the devastating impact on mental wellbeing of addiction and am concerned that the prevalence of gambling in our society is causing harm."

She added: "Offering people who are losing vast sums of money free tickets, VIP experiences and free bets all proactively prompt people back into the vicious gambling cycle which many want to escape."