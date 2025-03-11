COVER Customer Care Awards: Final day to enter

Today is the final day to enter the COVER Customer Care Awards 2025, providers and individuals have until midnight to enter to showcase their achievements from the last 12 months.
The awards recognise providers across 16 categories, 12 of which seek to recognise providers in the space and four that are open to individual applicants.
The 2025 categories are:
- Outstanding Intermediary Support Team
- Outstanding Marketing Team
- Outstanding Claims Management Team
- Outstanding Underwriting Team
- Outstanding Business Development Team
- Outstanding Case Study Success
- Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'
- Outstanding Use of Technology
- Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)
- Outstanding New Partnership
- Best Wellbeing Support Service
- Best Health and Wellness Offering
- Outstanding Protection and Health Leader
- Intermediary Support Champion
- Newcomer of the Year
- Customer Care Champion
If you, or your firm, has gone above and beyond in the last 12 months, enter now.
Speaking about the awards, Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "With the FCA Market Study incoming this year, 2025 is the perfect time for providers to showcase what they are doing to create good customer outcomes.
"These awards consistently showcase the providers and individuals raising the bar in the industry. The ceremony itself is a great opportunity for the best and brightest in the industry to come together in recognition of the great achievements made in the last 12 months."
Last year's winners were recognised at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, with winners standing out for their commitment to creating good customer outcomes. Check out the gallery for the evening here.