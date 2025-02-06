COVER Customer Care Awards: Entries open

The awards recognise providers across 16 categories, 12 of which seek to recognise providers in the space and four that are open to individual applicants.

The 2025 categories are:

Outstanding Intermediary Support Team

Outstanding Marketing Team

Outstanding Claims Management Team

Outstanding Underwriting Team

Outstanding Business Development Team

Outstanding Case Study Success

Customer Service: ‘Above and Beyond'

Outstanding Use of Technology

Outstanding Added-Value Customer Service (Third Party)

Outstanding New Partnership

Best Wellbeing Support Service

Best Health and Wellness Offering

Outstanding Protection and Health Leader

Intermediary Support Champion

Newcomer of the Year

Customer Care Champion

If you, or your firm, has gone above and beyond in the last 12 months, enter now.

Speaking about the awards, Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "With the FCA Market Study incoming this year, 2025 is the perfect time for providers to showcase what they are doing to create good customer outcomes.

"These awards consistently showcase the providers and individuals raising the bar in the industry. The ceremony itself is a great opportunity for the best and brightest in the industry to come together in recognition of the great achievements made in the last 12 months."

Last year's winners were recognised at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London, with winners standing out for their commitment to creating good customer outcomes. Check out the gallery for the evening here.