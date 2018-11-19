Mark Moran: Funeral plans are not investments

Regulation needs to recognise that a funeral plan, unlike other financial products, is a service

Funeral plans have become a mainstream product over the last 10 years as significant numbers of consumers and intermediaries look to make provision for end of life.

In 2017, more than 200,000 plans were sold by providers registered with the Funeral Planning Authority (FPA), which make up a majority of the UK market.[1]

Indeed, there are still more than 1.3m undrawn plans, highlighting quite how big this industry has become.

However, while the market has grown exponentially, one key thread that has stood out is around regulation.

The service

Consumer journalists have asked the question why the products don't fall under the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), instead relying on the voluntary membership of the FPA. There is no denying that a lot of the negative headlines have been as a result of mis-selling and cases of customer detriment.

However, it is our understanding that the majority of these cases relate to funeral planning companies and third parties who are not registered with the FPA, thus not facing any real external scrutiny of their business practices.

In general, those who are registered providers with the FPA provide a good service across the market, dealing transparently and sensitively with customers, families and advisers both pre-need and at-need when the funeral services are used.

As such we need to be considered when it comes to future regulation of the industry, and not be too heavy handed. When considering any future regulatory structure, it is of key importance to recognise that unlike most other financial products the FCA currently regulates, a funeral plan is a purchase of a service, it is not a financial investment.

The funds that are placed within a trust, their growth and their security are only part of a consumer's expectations as other key concerns include the ultimate quality of the delivery of the funeral service and the services offered to their family by funeral professionals.

Dual nature

Given the service focus of the funeral plan, it is unclear how the FCA will regulate such products with a dual nature, that being an end service as well as a mechanism of pre-paying for that service. The FCA is not structured to regulate a funeral or deal with complaints relating to the funeral services actually provided once the plan holder has died, unlike the FPA, which is involved in all funeral plan related complaints.

Furthermore, we need to look at the role that the funeral directors play in this. The local funeral director is often part of the community and provides detailed knowledge of services including churches, officiants, hotels, venues, florists, musicians and other suppliers, and can tailor the full funeral service for the customer.

It is important any regulatory framework be structured in such a way that does not make their involvement problematic by imposing a regulatory burden that does not recognise the nature of their business. These are not financial services firms, and they may find FCA regulation difficult to overcome. Such an outcome would ultimately lead to consumer detriment through reduced choice and value.

Mandatory membership

Funeral plans are playing an increasingly important part in later life planning, particularly as funeral costs have outstripped inflation in recent years.[2] As such, the industry needs a regulator who has significant involvement in the industry and knows the various aspects that need taken into account. It is not yet clear whether the FCA has the ability or capacity to regulate this industry.

The FPA on the other hand has been at the forefront and has done an admirable job in policing an industry with limited powers. It has been responsible for ensuring that standards are adhered to, but its powers are limited.

Mandatory membership of the FPA, along with enhanced powers, would allow the FPA to better serve the interests of consumers than statutory regulation from the FCA, which would be unlikely to regulate the delivery of the services covered in a funeral plan or offer the same level of focus that a sole regulator would.

Mark Moran is director of direct sales, Golden Charter



[1] Funeral Planning Authority registered providers, 2017 (funeralplanningauthority.co.uk/statistics)