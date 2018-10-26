Craig Brown: Raising awareness

L&G's intermediary director on the importance of awareness days and what they offer to advisers

The beginning of October marked the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month; designed to increase general awareness and raise funds for research into prevention, treatment and cures.

Whilst science has advanced and 78% of women now survive breast cancer for 10 years or more, it still remains one of biggest killers in the UK. In 2016, there were approximately 11,563 deaths - the equivalent to 34 a day, or one in eight women.

Although awareness about diseases like breast cancer cannot, and shouldn't, be confined to one month a year, initiatives like these highlight the importance of discussing sensitive issues.

For advisers in particular, awareness months provide context and opportunity to reach out to clients that may not have protection in place. Awareness initiatives help to raise the public's agenda, making it a suitable time to proactively schedule in these conversations and protect against these very real risks.

However, encouraging your client to discuss these conversations is easier said than done. Protection conversations face the usual challenges around cost, complexity or awareness, but it's a conversation also affected by a tendency of us all to avoid any discussion about upsetting or difficult situations. We're all happy to insure our home, mobile phone, or pet, but when it comes to putting our own health first, we all too often don't consider or don't want to think about the risks.

Culture of reactiveness

We prefer to procrastinate than planning for what could go wrong. And as a result, this has bred a culture of reactiveness, whereby people rely on last minute contingency plans should they suffer a financial loss due to an illness or accident.

Here, is exactly where we need to change the ‘it won't happen to me' mentality. Statistics cannot be overlooked or ignored, particularly when a loved one's family relies on their income.

It's funny to consider most of us will always feel ‘it could be me' when buying one lottery ticket, even if the odds are nearly 45m to one. But our first reaction is ‘it will never happen to me' when it comes to getting a form of illness, even though unfortunately one in two UK adults will get some form of cancer during their lifetime.

Last year, Legal & General paid 92% of critical illness claims, making a total of £209 million - up £28 million from 2016. A cancer diagnosis was the reason behind two-thirds of claims, whilst strokes and brain tumours were the next biggest causes.

Our most recent ‘Deadline to Breadline' research showed that nearly a third of UK employees have no financial back-up plans should they be unable to work due to a critical illness, disability or death.

It is a harsh reality that life threatening illnesses are beyond our control. But what we can control is how we can protect ourselves and families. This is a fundamental part of an intermediary's role - raising the importance of protection in order to ensure customers have a sufficient policy in place should the worst happen.

Milestones

Key life milestones are usually a good time to get in touch with clients, prompting them to a re-assess financial plans. For example, securing a mortgage, getting married or starting a family. Needs change all the time, and a client's level of cover will likely need to adapt too.

Awareness events on their own, though, are unfortunately unlikely to drive the general public into taking out a critical illness or income protection policy - mainly because clients are, without the help of advisers, unaware.

In light of this, a ‘National Protection Week' would be a great initiative, where the press and social media could promote all the hard work the industry does. It would also stress the importance of taking personal responsibility and ensuring that if something was to happen to you or your family, there is a suitable plan in place to cope with the effects of a critical illness from a financial of view.

For us at Legal & General, that means supporting intermediaries with the tools they need to really show the importance of protection. For advisers, it means tailoring the protection conversation to their personal circumstances and using awareness events to generate those conversations. Even if advisers use awareness days to generate just one more positive protection conversation, in turn protecting one more family, than that can only be a good thing.

Lung, Mouth and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month are taking place in November. For advisers who are interested in other types of awareness days, visit https://www.awarenessdays.com/.