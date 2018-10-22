Five reasons why your clients should make a will

"If a couple are unmarried, regardless of how long they have been together, the partner left behind is not automatically entitled to inherit anything," Andrew Walker, Epoq Legal

Epoq Legal's Andrew Walker offers some useful advice to advisers

Most people know what a will is and how important it is to have one in place, but so few people actually have one because, let's be honest, it's just easier not to bother.

All too often only the experience of a serious illness or a family bereavement prompts action.

Our own research, conducted by Opinium in 2017, suggests that, overall, only 41% of adults in the UK had made a will and, more worryingly, only 16% of those aged between 25 to 34 and 26% of those aged between 35 and 44 had made one. These are crucial age groups when you consider the likelihood of having dependent children, cohabitation and/or getting married as well as probably having some hefty mortgages and other financial commitments. With all this going on, it's easy to see why it gets left for another day.

Without a will in place, there is no way of ensuring your client's wishes will be followed. Dying without a will means the State effectively decides how the deceased's assets are distributed, regardless of what he or she might have wanted. And if a couple are unmarried, regardless of how long they have been together, the partner left behind is not automatically entitled to inherit anything. All this at a highly emotional and stressful time. Having a will can provide some much-needed clarity and certainty, as well as helping to avoid lengthy delays in getting financial matters resolved.

Most clients spend their adult lives protecting the loved ones around them and having a will in place can do exactly the same after they are gone.

How can advisers help?

In our experience of having to deal with these kinds of customers every day, very few people deliberately set time aside to consider their Will. It's maybe on the ‘to do' list, but it never quite reaches the top. It's regarded as morbid, sad and perceived as being complicated and time-consuming, but it doesn't have to be. Talking about writing a will as part and parcel of any financial planning conversation will help to make it much more ordinary and much less daunting. It should be no more difficult a conversation to have than discussing the reasons for having life insurance or critical illness cover.

Focusing on key life events will help make the conversation easier to introduce, as the reasons for writing a will become more personal, real and immediate. But the significant step from there is for your client to take action - not just agree it needs to be done and then leave it for another day.

Providing a will writing service as an integral part of your financial planning or wealth management services would create a seamless conversation and, hopefully, encourage taking that next step. And by doing so, you will be able to provide your clients, and their families, with the benefits of a more comprehensive service, and a more robust level of protection.

Reasons to make a will

Control

The key reason for your client to make is will is to take control. By stating clearly what they want to happen to their estate when they are gone, loved ones are looked after in the way your client intended. Knowing this is in place provides peace of mind for everyone involved and can allow for even very specific instructions to be followed. And if your client has substantial assets to consider, they will need careful estate planning to ensure the right decisions are made for the outcome they want.

Having children

Perhaps the most important life stage when considering a will is becoming a parent. Your client has to think not only of the financial implications should something happen, but also the crucial decision of appointing a guardian to look after their child or children should both parents die before their children are eighteen. Without a nominated legal guardian, the courts will decide who cares for their children. Depending on the age of the child/children, it may also be necessary to place any inheritance into trust until a specific age. Again, this needs to be managed by a nominated Trustee to ensure the child is protected. And with so many families now comprising children from previous relationships, making a will allows your client to specify exactly what they'd like each one of their children, or step-children, to inherit.

3. Cohabitating

When it comes to inheritance, there is no automatic provision made in the rules of intestacy (dying without a will) for those who are not married. (While the Law Commission has recommended certain changes to this position, they have yet to be implemented). Unlike married couples or civil partners, unmarried couples are not automatically entitled to inherit one another's estates should one partner die without a will. This applies regardless of the length of time they have been living together and even if they also have children together. It is, therefore, essential for unmarried couples to each make a will to specify what they'd like their partner to inherit if they die. Without a will, the deceased's partner wouldn't be entitled to anything and could be left with nothing as the estate would be distributed by the rules of intestacy to other family members.

4. Buying or owning a property

For most people, their home is likely to be the single highest value item in their estate. So, what happens to it needs careful consideration as it's not always as straightforward as it seems. The most important factor in determining what happens to the house when someone dies is how it's owned. The options are sole tenant, joint tenants or tenants in common. If the house is owned as a joint tenancy, it will automatically pass to the surviving tenant when the other dies. However, in the case of sole tenants and tenants in common, a will needs to specify exactly what should happen to the property when the owner or owners die. This can be particularly important with the increasing number of second and/or step-families where the home ownership may not be joint, even after many years together.

5. Getting married or divorced

If your client already has a will in place, getting married or divorced is a key point to review what's there. While an ex-spouse wouldn't automatically inherit anything, they might still be listed as an Executor and it's possible that's not what your client would want! Getting married for the first time may render any previous Will invalid, as there is now a spouse to consider, while the rise in second (or more) marriages, especially if children are involved, makes keeping a Will up to date essential to avoid family disputes and potential delays in settling the estate.

Any change in personal or financial circumstances is the perfect point for your client to either consider writing a will or review an existing one, whether that be getting married, having children, retiring or receiving an inheritance of their own. But while these are reasons to have a will, an adviser has two crucial roles to play - making the conversation mainstream and making it easy to take the next step. The conversation should become no more unusual than considering other financial protection products, while making the process through to completion as easy as possible will improve uptake.

Andrew Walker is commercial director at Epoq Legal