Steve Bridger: Simplifying protection for SMEs

Aviva's MD of group protection discusses the current complexity for SME employers when choosing life insurance for their workforce

Small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) - businesses with 250 employees or less - account for 99.9% of all UK businesses and 52.3% of all UK employees1.

Despite nearly every business in the UK falling within the SME bracket, they are often underserved by insurers and advisers, many of whom could be missing out on valuable potential corporate opportunities.

This is particularly prevalent when it comes to life insurance, with just 14% of SMEs currently providing life insurance to all their employees2.

SMEs missing a trick

While many SMEs may have less to invest in workplace benefit schemes than their larger counterparts, protection products like these can be invaluable; acting as a vital attraction and retention tool for employers, offering their staff a degree of financial security and essential peace of mind.

With money worries (42%) cited as the greatest cause of stress in UK adults3, products such as group life insurance can take a weight off employees' shoulders, improving productivity and wellbeing, which is beneficial for both the individual but also for the business bottom line.

Furthermore, thanks to economies of scale, the cost per employee for a business is considerably cheaper than if an employee were to buy directly. Plus, research shows that employees themselves are well-aware of the benefits of protection products such as life insurance, with 62% classing life insurance as an "important" benefit4.

If group life can bring all these benefits while also being cost effective, it begs the question, ‘Why isn't uptake of group life insurance higher amongst SMEs?'

'Paradox of choice'

The complexity of the market is in my mind by far the greatest deterrent for SMEs when it comes to group life insurance.

The development of the protection market - with policies suited to all types of business and incomes is of course positive and shouldn't be underestimated. However in reality, the availability of such a broad range of products can be counter-productive, leading to a "paradox of choice" for employers.

Add to that the jargon-heavy language used to explain products, and the fact that SMEs may not have dedicated HR teams to advise them, and it can lead to confusion and procrastination for employers when they come to make a decision.

Simplifying SME products

Answering the calls of the government and industry body GRiD (Group Risk Development), for product simplification for SMEs, providers are now recognising the barriers this complexity can bring. Many are turning their attention to developing straightforward products, explained in simple language.

Simpler products are not only easier for employers and their workforce to understand, they also help cut administration costs, which GRiD cite as one of the greatest barriers for SMEs wanting to offer cover to their workforce.

In many cases, the administration for group life policies is so complex that employers have to pay for expertise to set up and monitor these policies. Simplifying products should help reduce the associated admin, legal and compliance costs, making life insurance cheaper and therefore more viable for SMEs to offer to employees.

SMEs represent a big market opportunity - employing over half of the UK's workforce. We need to engage SMEs when it comes to group life protection, or risk leaving the UK's population financially exposed and vulnerable to shock. However, until we simplify and streamline the industry and its products, engagement on this issue will remain worryingly low.

Steve Bridger is managing director of group protection for Aviva

1 Global Data report, UK SME Adoption of Employee Benefits 2017

2 Global Data report, UK SME Adoption of Employee Benefits 2017

3 Aviva Wellbeing Report, 2017

4 Global Data report, UK SME Adoption of Employee Benefits 2017