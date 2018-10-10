Averil Leimon: Stressing the obvious

Rather than box-ticking exercises, we need deep cultural change within workplaces, writes leading business psychologist and author on World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, we are yet again lamenting the levels of stress, rampant in the UK.

Statistics that represent a loss to employers of tens of billions annually, wash over us, too huge to make any sense. Perhaps the fact that one in six of us reported mental health problems in the last week alone, makes it more real.

The loss to individuals of quality of life, to businesses of skilled talent, through poor functioning presenteeism, or sickness absence and to our economy, is staggering but we have heard it all before. And one intervention after another, a plethora of reports and a myriad of committees and interventions fail to really scratch the surface.

Emotional evolution

Most organisations have achieved an intellectual understanding, learned some new vocabulary, understood the risk of litigation, said the right things but they have not actually changed their deep-seated beliefs about mental health.

In our experience this is particularly prevalent in male-designed and dominated organisations, where what is running through management's minds is, ‘If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen'.

Men are still being raised to appear emotionally stoical, which engenders them illiterate when it comes to reading feelings in others - including stress. When the majority of senior appointees are either men, or women who must work twice as hard to prove themselves, the culture becomes one where excessive pressure is the norm and stress a likely outcome. Surely a really wasteful way to use an expensive resource like talent, let alone pretty inhumane.

Early intervention

Stressful organisations, of which there are many, assume there is only one way of doing business: long hours, presenteeism, intense working, constant travel with no time to develop the hinterland that would provide resilience to face challenge successfully.

Stressed, anxious, unhappy people find it hard to concentrate, are less patient, cannot juggle multiple tasks and are more likely to experience conflict with work colleagues - all at a cost to the business as well as individuals and their families.

According to the 2017 Stevenson Farmer review, the cost of poor mental health in the workplace is estimated to be between £33bn and £42bn, approximately 2% of the UK 2016 GDP.

Progressive businesses with good leaders know that to get the best out of their employees, they play to their employees' strengths. Sophisticated and forward-thinking leaders are psychologically astute and recognise difference - of personality, background, values, ages and anxiety levels - and they always play to people's strengths and different drivers.

These organisations ensure that there are systems in place to spot the signs quickly. Research shows that emotional wellbeing problems are more likely to recur or persist if they are not addressed promptly and with the right treatment and support and there is clear evidence to show that early intervention can help prevent issues from becoming more serious.

However, with bodies like the British Medical Association (BMA) warning that thousands of patients are waiting more than six months for access to psychological "talking therapies" to help them cope with negative thoughts and feelings there is much to be done in this area.

Virtual care

It is encouraging to see health and wellbeing providers now starting to offer mental health support as an integral part of their offering, with some companies offering self-referral to a mental health teams within 48 hours.

We are also seeing the advent of new virtual care offerings in this arena with healthcare technology companies like Teladoc Health, through its Best Doctors solutions, that are not only effortless for employers to provide, but demonstrate positive outcomes and value for patients seeking help for a variety of mental health conditions.

For an employer, these services set your business apart by truly demonstrating that your employee's wellbeing is extremely important to your organization.

We can only hope that the awareness that World Mental Health Day achieves encourages all those businesses out there to step up and begin to create cultures that foster strength in their people through strong leadership and management, better communication and give their employees a sense of accomplishment and value.

When work is the place you go to because you believe that your talent and potential, are valued and recognised, where you are given the opportunity to achieve the success you seek, then it not only becomes a haven for wellbeing but employees are more productive and the end result is a win for an organisation who will certainly be more commercially successful.

So, do not waste time and energy on box-ticking exercises but go for a deep change in culture. Lives depend on it.

Averil Leimon is a business psychologist at White Water Group , an author and media commentator