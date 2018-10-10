World Mental Health Day is today, but the journey we face is long

COVER editor calls on the industry to put its money where its mouth is

Some pretty profound ideas came up at the Mad World Summit yesterday - and it is not often that we can say that about a conference.

To commemorate World Mental Health Day, COVER received a deluge of press releases collating facts, figures and ideas related to psychological and emotional wellbeing within the workplace - many of these are useful and I have collated some of them in this article - however to borrow the words of Geoff McDonald, global advocate for Mental Health at Work, who closed the event yesterday…

"How do we make mental health a strategic enabler, a language that is more inclusive and a narrative that is more conclusive? How do we include people as part of our mental health strategy?"

His point was that increasing awareness is of course positive - but how do we put this into action? Changing the conversation is one thing, but changing the world is another. How many employers are truly engaging with mental ill health and are we practicing what we preach as an industry?

The UK

According to research by Cigna Europe (360 Well-Being Survey), the UK is the most stressed nation in Europe - 80% of Brits are currently suffering from stress and one in five (28%) say it is ‘unmanageable'.

As a result, the international private medical (PMI) insurer has partnered with Nuffield Health to offer additional services to Cigna customers, including guided online therapy for mild to moderate symptoms and emotional wellbeing therapy. It is a step in the right direction.

Health Shield's Thrive app is a good example of technology being harnessed to offer mental wellbeing support to employees (and there are other examples, such as Quealth), but could we go further?

Yesterday at Mad World, I physically sat wearing a virtual reality headset, which transported COVER's chief scribe into a tranquil, tropical 360 beach setting - and I was (literally) guided into meditation. To my delight, a scruffy(ish) millennial nearby - who probably works for a tech start-up - uttered the words: "We've got one of these in our office". Surely there is something we can learn from that.

CEOs

Another key issue is leadership - and organisational accountability. Legislative standards exist for "safe workplaces but not for healthy workplaces," said McDonald, "how can we truly get leaders and influential people in touch with their own relationship with mental health?".

According to research by Mind, poor mental health affects half of all UK employees, but only half of those who said they had experienced stress, anxiety and low mood actually mentioned it to their employer.

Presenteeism is on the rise too. Over a fifth (22%) came to work feeling mentally unwell last year (up from 18% in 2016), research from Canada Life Group Insurance has also found.

According to Punter Southall Health & Protection (in partnership with REBA), a growing number of companies are prioritising wellbeing, with almost half (45%) of organisations now having a defined wellbeing strategy in place - up from a third (30%) in 2016. Mental health is also a priority, apparently, but only for some organisations. Almost three in five said that employee wellbeing is an issue that their board is most concerned about, however just 16% of UK employers have a defined mental health strategy in place. The good news is that 36% plan to introduce one in the next 12 months and a further 26% by 2020.

Research by Unum (a survey of 3000 UK employees) has shown that 72% of employees feel 'nervous, tense or edgy' at least 5% of the time and 48% feel 'tired or worn out' at least once a week, with the employee benefits provider pointing towards the use of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) and early intervention through its Mental Health Pathway as services available to bosses.

Both mental health first aid and training for line managers are becoming more prevalent in workplaces, and the concept of designated leaders championing wellbeing within businesses was another idea floated at the conference yesterday. Virgin Holidays, among others, is already doing it.

And just last week we announced that Vitality at Work has enlisted a former rugby star to lead its Performance Champions programme. You may have guessed, our next questions is: what about the same for mental health?

Personal stories

McDonald also drew upon the importance of telling aspirational personal stories in order to encourage people to talk about their mental ill health. "Who is the Usain Bolt of mental health?" he asked.

Well, Legal & General may have an answer. Double Winter Olympics champion Lizzy Yarnold, OBE, is the latest sports star to join its Not A Red Card campaign. She accompanies rugby union World Cup winner Will Greenwood, Gabby Logan and Robbie Savage (as well as others) in the insurer's bid to help remove stigma around mental health with this new video.

But it is not only celebs and athletes that can make a difference. Drawing upon his own experience with depression and the suicide of a friend who did not find the ability to talk, McDonald said: "Every story that gets told is like sending a life boat out to suffers - it helps them realise they are normal."

This is something that all of us - employers especially - would be wise to take on board.

Adam Saville is the editor of COVER