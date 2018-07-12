Mark Brittain: Robo-underwriting is the future

Forward-thinking healthcare insurers are transforming their business through robotic process automation (RPA) and cognitive technologies

The healthcare insurance industry is particularly ripe for robotics.

Many businesses are already deploying the technology in claims and applications processing, achieving more than 60% increases in productivity and 95% increases in accuracy while also substantially reducing costs.

Furthermore, the more innovative businesses are moving towards the automation of decision-making in front-office functions such as assisted underwriting.

There are specific challenges which hamper abilities of healthcare insurers, to operate efficiently and innovate enticing propositions capable of responding to a strong growing customer demand. These include operating over multiple disconnected applications including legacy systems.

Transparent, empowering and immediate

Customers of insurance companies have high expectations being savvier, more demanding and better connected than ever before. The user experience must be transparent, empowering and immediate. Customers expect to be able to connect with the businesses when they choose from anywhere at any rime.

Architectural change to existing infrastructure carries risk and investment. However, there is another way - robotic process automation (RPA) allows organisations to automate at a fraction of the cost and time previously encountered. This allows them to be more innovative with product development, drive through efficiency and compliance is no longer an operating cost but a by-product of the automation.

RPA software enables them to support existing EAI and BPM architecture, integrating core systems and ancillary software applications in a non-invasive way.

Case study

One insurance company, each month handling thousands of customer enquiries across two call centres, were dealing with direct sales, claims status requests and claims submissions.

The business recognised the requirement to improve its customer service by improving service levels and increasing agent productivity. After one year of investment the business had seen no improvement. With goals unfulfilled, the problem was determined to be a process where customer service agents were placing and extracting data from a complex series of legacy systems, Citrix environments and various siloed databases.

This multifarious operation meant that even a simple customer request such as a change of address would require a lengthy process involving a multitude of systems and databases - a frustrating operation for both customers and agents resulting in unhappy customers and pressurised demotivated employees. The wider impact was an above average staff attrition rate and the ongoing challenge of training new people. What this insurer required was a solution which could simply, but fully, integrate with the insurer's back office systems and databases.

The challenge in finding such a solution was the potential high cost, the length of time to implement the project and the risk that such a project might not show any return on investment. However, an RPA solution provided an answer to each of these challenges. Combining non-invasive Citrix, mainframe, and legacy automation technologies, the complexity and cost of back office issues were easily resolved.

Agent-assisted robots

For this insurer, agent-assist attended robots have led to productivity gains of over 30%. The complex, disconnected systems are no more as each customer service agent now benefits from a holistic single view which has in turn created significant reductions in call time resolution. Customer surveys have shown ratings to be consistently higher. And unsurprisingly, customer service agents are happier and more motivated, so staff attrition has reduced.

Another insurance company had quickly expanded to 500 employees across 30 offices through organic growth and acquisitions. They found processes and system architectures varied across the estate. The lack of profitability from policy renewals was quickly attributed to this complex, disjointed landscape.

An audit of operations exposed poor process controls for the entire renewal workflow, particularly around information collection and procedures. Processes were reconciled across the entire business and robots were deployed to immediately fix the most serious renewal workflow weakness: underwriting. It emerged that some agents were not underwriting, offering discounts on the current policy instead. Other company policy violations such as lowering valuations to offer attractive premiums and making arbitrary discounts were also common practice and the resulting low premiums were severely impacting profits.

With an RPA solution now in place, renewal policies move swiftly through automated underwriting work queues with robots pulling valuations from various sources and settling on an average valuation through the application of business rules. Those valuations then form the basis for quoted premiums through the rating engine. This RPA solution has effectively removed the need to wait for process re-engineering and has created gains in both precision and reliability of valuation data and substantial gains in the profitability of premiums.

While it's understandable that health insurers are anxious about the risk of updating or upgrading legacy systems, RPA solutions are already delivering worthwhile returns on investment today, with minimal risk. Coupled with de-risking the actual process and introducing automated audit for compliance accountability it's no surprise these organisations quickly seeing the benefits.

Mark Brittain is insurance and legal applications lead for UiPath