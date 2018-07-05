Adam Saville: Acceptance is key

COVER editor gets philosophical about life, death and protection advice

Speaking with members of our industry, it is clear how many of us can look to our own personal experiences for motivation to do the work we do.

Truly notable is the amount of stories we share with one another over coffees, pints at bars and across dining tables - about the ones we've lost; the fathers and mothers who have died too early or the lucky family members and friends who have survived a critical illness. ‘A third of the population gets cancer' is just a statistic - for most people it is not real until it happens.

There are also the daily occurrences in which we spot our family members at risk. In a position of knowledge, we are able to offer a gift - insurance wisdom, if you like - about how, as with my yoga teacher and single-mum-of-one sister recently, an income protection policy could be the solution to any potential back problems on the horizon. Or put another way - perhaps the food in the mouth of my little nephew one day. How is that for peace of mind?

Personal loss

What's also apparent is how every one of us will need to come to terms with personal losses - or near scrapes - as and when they happen at some point in our lives. Anyone who, sadly, has had to recover from a bereavement will tell you that the journey to relief is all about acceptance.

Self-pity - that feeling of unfairness when coping with the death of someone close to us - always takes time for someone to come to terms with. But, ultimately, it is acceptance that, eventually, allows us to move on in the best way possible.

So how is this for an idea? Advisers - this is aimed at you - how about using your roles to initiate the pathway to acceptance as early as possible: before it has even happened. Or to at least soften the blow when it does.

Writing not just as the editor of COVER - a magazine about life insurance - but as a 32-year-old individual who recently lost his mother at the age of 66, I - like many of you - can speak from experience.

Following a missed diagnosis of secondary bone cancer - a period of eight months which could have extended my mum's life considerably - I have since learned about the availability - and enormous value - of second opinions through insurers, for example.

This is a story I use to motivate myself to write about the issues we cover every day - and you can use it too.

Peace of mind

Anyone who has ever read Eckhart Tolle (‘Power of Now', ‘A New Earth'), or any other mindfulness literature, will tell you that inner peace comes through awareness - a truly Zen mind is one that does not react to external fears of future or past outcomes.

Now, of course, I am not suggesting protection advisers should become spiritual healers or life coaches - but perhaps there is something to be said for offering a pearl of wisdom to your clients: one day suffering will come to every one of us - in the shape of death or critical illness - by accepting this early, we can prepare for it 'now'. Not only a family's financial survival, but an individual's mental health could depend on it.

Furthermore, we can use our real-life stories to make this suggestion - there are plenty of them around.