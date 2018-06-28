Nicki Plews: Getting comfortable with critical illness is simple

Customers don't care about medical definitions, they just want to know they are covered

I have watched the industry talk at length over the last year about what critical illness insurance (CI) needs to be to really engage customers.

The general perception is that CI is too complicated and customers believe insurers don't want to pay out, when what they also want is for it to pay out in every scenario possible.

Having analysed this issue to ask what an insurer should do, I think what we need to do as an industry is help advisers and customers get comfortable with CI so they see its simple value not just today but in 2050 when customers could still be receiving pay-outs.

Devil in the detail

As a CI product designer, I get all the arguments being made. I've heard industry experts describe critical illness insurance as being far too complex; having turned from something simple when first designed it into "something like a gremlin", criticism about long lists of illnesses that no one understands, and accusations that we are all just playing a numbers game. I question, however, whether the gremlin here is that we as an industry focus too much on the detail when customers don't.

What ultimately matters to customers is that they receive a pay-out and support from insurers when the most serious illness or medical incidents occur at any time in their lives. They don't tend to know - nor want to know - what the definition of each condition means. They just want to know we're here to help.

But as an industry, we also have to design products that are future-proofed to keep up with medical advancements so they remain accessible cost-wise and relevant to customers in 30 years' time.

We have to find a balance and provide CI insurance that's relevant today as well as in 30 years' time so customers just have to focus on their medical situation when it happens to them.

There are many, many medical conditions that, thankfully, most people have never heard of. I've been asked several times what Devic's disease is, and been told that it's so rare that its addition on a product is pointless. Trust me when I say it's a not a nice condition and if you had it, you would want us to pay. In the same way that people don't want to know what the definition is, they just want to know we pay on it. It's why we plan to add it to our CI cover.

Shift in thinking

What we need to do is shift our own thinking and discussion as an industry. Yes of course the detail of medical definitions matter as we use those when a customer comes to claim. But it's not what we should focus on in day-to-day messaging because it's not what customers care about nor understand.

If you wrap it up, CI is really simple to understand. It's there to pay claims and provide support for the most serious situations people are likely to face - from early to late in life. To give customers the headspace and confidence to recover from the challenges they face.

As an industry, we all need to get comfortable with CI and recognise it can be simple for customers to have real confidence in.

Nicki Plews is senior propositions manager at AIG Life