Dr Mitesh Patel: Dying with dignity

Early conversations about end-of-life care are crucial to ensure individuals living longer can make their own decisions, however right-to-die approaches vary all over the world

Decades of medical and technological advancements mean people are now living longer than ever. But an aging population is a double-edged sword; certain diseases become more treatable with the passing of time, while a whole host of other age and lifestyle-related conditions become increasingly prevalent.

It is within the global middle class where the longest lives are being led. It is also here where other lifestyle-related conditions, such as obesity and heart disease, are on the rise.

This unfortunate reality means that many of us should now expect to be faced with a chronic, terminal or life limiting illness at some point in our lives. However, how many of us have planned for this, and how many of us have thought about how we want to experience the end of our lives?

Starting the conversation early

End-of-life care means the support and management of chronic conditions as well as the long-term care of those with terminal diseases. It's a subject that's often easy to push to the back of our minds. However, end-of-life care isn't something we should be considering in the last few days of our lives. We must begin the conversation around what we want as early as we can to ensure that as many people as possible have the choice to die with dignity.

In all other aspects of our lives we plan and think about the future, I don't see why the later stages of our lives should be any different. In an ideal world, people would talk through their options with friends and family long before facing a life-threatening illness.

Throughout my career as a doctor, I've witnessed first-hand the sadness faced by all at the end of a life. It's my view that as much as possible should be done to make that process easier.

I believe we all have the right to be informed about our options when it comes to end-of-life care. It is a controversial issue, but modern medicine has invariably led to a situation where interventions to extend the lives of people in pain are used when it may have been kinder to allow individuals to die in peace, when and how they choose. Everyone should be informed of all their options and have a plan and health advocates in place.



Preparing for your future

So, what can people do right now? People can enact a living will which specifies their wishes when it comes to end-of-life care in advance of actually becoming sick. End-of-life wills describe in detail what measures should be taken to keep you alive including resuscitation, mechanical ventilation, tube feeding and dialysis.

For many people, a death that is pain free and at home is preferable to a long, drawn-out death in hospital with multiple interventions. The cost, emotional or financial, to an individual, families and the healthcare system by artificially prolonging life can be huge. A living will can help avoid difficult decisions at an already emotional time.

In the US, every state recognises the legality of living wills yet one study found that just 26% of US adults have a living will — even though nearly 68% of survey respondents expressed worries about end-of-life care. It is concerns such as these which should drive conversations about end-of-life care. People are worried about this, they have the right to know their options.

The societal benefits

A death involves more than just the individual, so good end-of-life care is hugely beneficial to society as a whole. End-of-life and palliative care aims to relieve physical and psychological pain without addressing the underlying medical problem, which in turn, can help people to acknowledge death as a normal process.

This is hugely important, as for example, in China, there is a law which states that "it is inappropriate for the healthcare provider to inform the patient" of their condition "if it would cause adverse events", and another which says that doctors have the right to withhold information from a patient with good intent.

This reluctance or inability to inform patients about their conditions can make death feel like a ‘taboo' subject within society when it shouldn't be. This will also have a direct impact on the individual's ability to be able to make important decisions about their own end-of-life care.

Global disparities

The benefits of end-of-life care are clear, however provision is not evenly spread throughout the world. In many low and middle-income countries palliative care services barely exist — and this is where 78% of adults and 98% of children in need of such services live (as of January 2014).

According to the January 2014 WHO Global Atlas of Palliative Care at the End of Life report, only 58% of countries have one or more palliative services established, and in just 8% of countries is palliative care fully integrated with the broader health system.

Even in countries with relatively extensive palliative-care histories, significant barriers remain.

The (US) National Cancer Institute includes an exhaustive list of reasons in its publication ‘Planning the Transition to End-of-Life Care in Advanced Cancer - Health Professional Version'. Among them: patients' misunderstanding of their prognoses, language barriers between patients and oncologists, oncologists' reticence to level with their patients, oncologists' mistaken belief that end-of-life discussions are psychologically harmful, and even a fear of lost income among health professionals.

For those living abroad it is essential to think about the end-of-life support available in the country you're living in, care options available and whether they are suited to your needs. We need to start a global conversation around end-of-life care in the hope that its benefits will reach more people in need.

Globally there is a need, not only for a greater provision of end-of-life care, but also for more conversations around it. For many of us, the end of our life is not likely to be confined to a single day. Instead, it will be a process over a period of time that should be as positive as possible. Preparing for the later years of our lives now, when we still can, will make the whole process easier and less traumatic.

Dr Mitesh Patel is medical director of Aetna International