Katya Maclean: Guardian & engaging customers through advisers

Advisers are the key to unlocking enhanced interaction with policyholders

I was struck by the common frustrations shared by providers at COVER's recent Customer Care Conference.

Across the board, speakers at the conference shared the same deep commitment to customer care but most said their organisations have more to do on claims experience, customer engagement and trust. At Guardian, we agree. We've entered this market because we believe there are so many opportunities to do things better.

Independent advice

While there are many experiments in direct-to-consumer life insurance, for many consumers, this is one of the most important purchases they will ever make and they won't do it very often.

They want to get it right, so they need independent advice. It's crucial, then, to build engagement with customers that works in tandem with the adviser's relationship with them. That way we strengthen the trust that the customer has in both adviser and insurer.

For advisers there are some key moments when they can best engage customers. First, the initial interaction, to understand the client's needs and choose the right product for them; second, reviewing how the client's needs evolve over time and making sure their policy is still fit for purpose; and third, the moment of truth - the point of claim and beyond.

Initial interaction

Let's start with the initial interaction and narrow in on what is most important in the advice process at point of purchase.

I'd argue that a term life policy can and should be much more than a commoditised sale, and many advisers will look beyond price and compare features. But the challenge for the adviser on critical illness is much, much greater.

The array of offerings on definitions could be bewildering to a client, and leaves the adviser open to the risk that in 20 years' time it turns out they recommended a product that didn't cover the condition that affects their client.

The challenge to providers is to produce easy-to-understand definitions, in simple intuitive language, which simultaneously offer great cover and are future proofed for the decades the policy will last. When we achieve this as an industry, we'll make it easier for advisers to explain what a client is covered for. And give them peace of mind that they're recommending a quality product that will not let their client down at point of claim.

Reviewing customer needs

After the initial sale, there's an argument to say the industry should be reviewing how customers' needs change, and to make sure a person still has the best policy for them.

Many providers have made a number of improvements in recent years to the policies on offer. Passion for the customer clearly exists across the industry and this is great for new customers. But I do feel we have an obligation to make sure existing customers get the same treatment.

That's why we've taken the step of promising we'll never leave our customers unable to access newly introduced improvements to definitions. If our critical illness definitions improve, in most cases we'll apply the improvements to existing clients' policies completely free.

If the client makes a claim, we check it against both the definitions they bought and the definitions for new customers - and we pay out if the claim is valid under either.

Occasionally, we may introduce changes that won't automatically upgrade and if this happens, we'll contact advisers to ask them to offer their clients the chance to pay to add them.

Point of claim

Of course, the most important moment when we have a duty of care to the customer is point of claim. The reality of a death claim is that it can often get caught up in probate.

It's not anyone's ‘fault' - every provider is trying to pay quickly - it's just how the probate system works. But for the customer's family, being left for months without access to financial support, while trying to cope with the emotional and practical strains of bereavement, makes life difficult.

The industry has recognised this and has done a great job in calling for immediate funeral payments. This helps a family enormously, allowing them to move on with their grief. However, I think we should further challenge ourselves to say are we doing enough?

That's why at Guardian we're taking the industry in a new direction with the introduction of Payout Planner (Payout Planner explained).

Based on contract law, Payout Planner is designed for people who don't have complex inheritance tax needs and allows advisers to ask clients to nominate up to nine beneficiaries when they take out a policy. Upon a claim, the money goes quickly and directly to the right people, bypassing probate and without the need to set up a trust if it is not deemed necessary for inheritance tax planning.

Additional help

Finally, it's not just about the money. For many people, it's the additional help around their life or critical illness claim that makes all the difference.

For some clients it might be the little things - like identifying what support is available after spending time in hospital. For others, the bigger things, like estate planning following a terminal illness diagnosis. What's true is that every claim is different, so when it comes to claim's support, it needs to be personal.

I believe in the passion of experts in our industry to get it right for customers. But often we all get frustrated by being locked into historical mindsets or constrained by legacies.

Guardian may not get everything right but we hope that we pioneer some breakthroughs that will encourage others to seize the chance to do something new and better for advisers and their customers.

Katya Maclean is proposition director for Guardian