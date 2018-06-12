Andrew Wilkinson: Critical illness - What about the unlucky?

Difficult-to-diagnose critical illnesses such as lupus can take years to confirm and misdiagnosis is common. How can we as an industry help ensure claims are paid?

Recently in Cover we read about the differing claims experience relating to two critical illness policies. Both companies paid the claim, which related to a stroke, though one company seemed to put the policyholder to more bother than was necessary.

But not all critical illnesses are the same and while some can be diagnosed and claims dealt with relatively quickly, other critical illnesses can take much longer to diagnose.

Lupus

Take SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) for example, a currently incurable autoimmune disease where the body mistakenly attacks healthy body tissue. It can attack various organs and joints and its impact is frequently life-changing.

SLE is included in many critical illness policies but only a handful of claims seem to have been paid.

In 2014, LupusUK surveyed their members. Ninety-four-percent of the 2,527 respondents were female (so a gender issue here too).

Key findings included average diagnosis time of 6.4 years, nearly 50% receiving an initial misdiagnosis and nearly 50% of those retired having done so as a result of the condition.

These are shocking figures; imagine the implications for critical illness insurance if it took an average of 6.4 years to diagnose all critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack or a stroke.

Ges

Eighteen months ago I was blissfully unaware of any of the above. But it was then that my partner Ges (we recently became engaged) started to experience a rapidly developing series of symptoms that have changed her life completely.

Eighteen months ago she was working full time. Then suspected scarlet fever with black spots and hair growing on the sides of her tongue (gone now pleased to say).

Then hospital admission for a plural effusion. I watched the registrar drain off 1.2 litres of yellow fluid from the lining of her right lung one test tube at a time through her back. This was followed by major lung surgery which thankfully confirmed no evidence of cancer but according to the surgeons bore the hallmarks of an autoimmune disease attack. Plural effusions are quite common in SLE and the effusion and surgery have left Ges 15 months later with a permanent (so far) wince.

Unable to work

Very quickly, Ges found herself unable to work and since then she has experienced a bewildering set of other symptoms and manifestations, including various separate chronic pains including more than one type of neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue, demyelination of nerve-endings in the brain, heavy headaches with a brain aneurysm recently discovered, long periods of sustained and damaging high-blood pressure, butterfly rash, several episodes of Lhermittes syndrome (look it up); admissions to hospital via A&E with uncontrollable vomiting, word-finding difficulties and memory issues which sometimes impact medications (30 tablets a day at the last count).

Over the last 18 months she has attended over 20 specialist appointments and had a great many tests. There have been some ‘weakly positive' results but this area of medicine is rife with ‘false positives'.

Eighteen months down the line it would be true to say that the general medical consensus is that Ges is suffering from a long-term serious condition(s) as yet undiagnosed but auto-immune related.

Managed life

The main focus more recently seems to have switched away from diagnosis to managing her condition (making diagnosis seem even more distant).

She is unable to stand unaided for more than a minute or two, and mostly needs to use a stick for walking, which can only be short distances and she walks much more slowly.

Ges received her blue badge recently, following the assessment outcome of higher level PIP by the DWP, which in turn followed receipt of detailed specialist medical information from the GP and a gruelling 90-minute assessment (which I attended) by a nurse including a detailed physical examination.

In the opinion of the DWP, there is no reasonable chance of Ges being able to return to work any time soon and they have effectively now signed her off until February 2021, without further reassessment and, by then, Ges will have been unable to work for over four years.

Claims alternative?

Several of Ges' symptoms seem to closely match SLE or possibly MS, though it could be another similar or related high-impact low incidence condition (there is even a rare condition which is part-MS and part-SLE).

Whatever the real diagnosis, her day-to-day life has been devastated, more so in reality than would be the case for many other critical illnesses. For example many people are back to work within a couple of months following a heart attack and report no further symptoms following the initial treatment.

Given the difficulty in obtaining a timely diagnosis for some critical illnesses, surely other ways of assessing some claims need to be found, especially in cases where the person's day-to-day life is so badly impacted.

You might think that total and permanent disability (TPD) could be used to pay claims in some of these cases, especially considering the DWP assessment and other medical evidence. But apparently not, at least not so far.

Something seems wrong here and it shines a light on why our industry's TPD claims figures are so persistently poor, with more than one-in-three claims currently turned down.

My guess is that either life companies are not asking the right questions and/or they are applying unreasonable standards when assessing claims.

Consumers want a policy that they can rely upon if something very bad happens and LifeSearch's Tom Baigrie is right when he says it is all about the claim.

Based upon my partner's experiences I would make the following suggestions…

There needs to be a safety-net definition which puts an end to the lottery nature of critical illness insurance, ensuring that those unlucky enough to see their lives decimated by high-impact-yet-so-far-undiagnosed conditions - or diagnosed with something very serious but not on the prescribed list - can have a reasonable expectation of a successful claim. Making the list longer is not a solution. Life companies need to move away from relying so totally in all cases on a 100% diagnosis alone, and develop other ways of assessing claims that take into account the medical realities that might make specific diagnosis problematic in some areas of medicine (especially auto-immune conditions). A good starting point could be for all life companies to publish their SLE critical illness claims figures for the last five years. TPD is broken. It's never worked well and it badly needs sorting out. It could be a potential solution but it won't work if life companies are looking for 100% medical certainty in all cases (a similar problem exists for doctors with some terminal illness claims). Many doctors would say it is very difficult to be 100% certain of almost anything in the future and point out, for example, that cures could be found for some conditions. Doctors do not want to be sued for making the wrong call. We need much more transparency from life companies about the standards currently being applied when assessing TPD claims. Are they setting the bar unreasonably high in their application of ‘permanence'? Is that part of the reason for such poor TPD claims statistics? The focus needs to be on the level of impact and reasonably expected duration.

Andrew Wilkinson is director of Moneysworth