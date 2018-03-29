Simon Jacobs: Terminal illness - Confusion for some, financial lifeline for many

After his firm paid out 24% of life claims early as 'terminal illness' benefits in 2017, Aegon UK's Simon Jacobs helps clarify the policy

The terminal illness definition in a critical illness (CIC) policy probably causes more confusion than comfort.

In most cases it's unlikely that someone who meets the definition for terminal illness isn't actually covered by one of the other definitions in their CI policy.

In fact, in the last 15 years, Aegon has only been asked to look at two critical illness claims under the terminal illness definition, one of which could have been paid under the cancer definition and the other which was not a valid claim.

Aegon supports the industry-wide removal of this definition from CI policies in the future in the interests of customers.

But the terminal illness definition in life protection policies is a completely different beast.

Quarter = early claims

Over the past five years at Aegon, we've seen the number of terminal illness claims increase, accounting for 24% of our life protection claims in 2017, highlighting that this continues to be a valuable feature.

In the protection industry, terminal illness benefit is an accelerated life insurance payment that gives people a chance to sort out their financial affairs rather than leaving the task to the family after their death.

Alternatively the money can be used during the last few months of life, maybe go on holiday with loved ones. There are no restrictions on what the money is used for, that's the customer's choice.

Claims confusion

But when it comes to terminal illness claims we sometimes find customers contact us too early to make a claim, before they meet our terminal illness definition, as their life expectancy is longer than 12 months.

This can cause frustration for customers during what is already a difficult time. Not meeting the definition at the time of claim, doesn't mean the claim won't be paid, it just means the claim won't be paid at that particular time.

A lot of the difficulty around the terminal illness definition is that medics and insurance companies have different definitions for the word ‘terminal' which can cause confusion for customers.

An illness is classed as terminal by a doctor when there is no known cure and treatment is only provided with a view to extending life or to help relieve symptoms. Even with a terminal diagnosis, a patient may still have a number of years to live but this will vary by illness and individual.

One extreme example of this is Stephen Hawking who passed away recently having lived with a terminal condition for more than 50 years.

Life expectancy

Whereas an insurance company's interpretation of 'terminal' is someone who has been told by a doctor that they have a condition which is incurable, it's reached the stage where they have less than 12 months to live and they'll die before the policy ends.

Predicting life expectancy isn't an exact science, so as an industry we need to be more flexible and understanding when it comes to assessing these claims.

With the claim at the core of all protection products, we decided to take a more proactive and flexible approach to supporting customers making terminal illness claims.

We did this by developing a ‘toolkit' for our claims assessors to help them take a more flexible approach when dealing with claimants.

This means that we can help ease the terminal illness claimant's immediate financial burden by offering to cancel their Direct Debit, and deduct any unpaid policy payments from their overall claim value when it becomes payable.

We'll also consider paying a small lump sum early to help the claimant and their family carry out a final wish, as well as arranging home visits to discuss their claim to help manage their expectations.

To avoid claimants having to continuously contact us when making their claim, we'll also liaise regularly with their consultant.

This means that we'll be able to pay their claim as soon as they meet our terminal illness definition.

Case study

An example of Aegon's flexibility in this area is that of a 63-year-old male customer who began experiencing musculoskeletal pains.

He visited his GP, who referred him to his local hospital. Investigations identified small cell lung cancer, which had spread to his spine and pelvis, accounting for the pain.

He began palliative treatment, and was given a life expectancy of two to three years. As we can only pay terminal illness claims when life expectancy is less than 12 months, we were unable to settle his claim.

However, we agreed to regularly review his claim with his consultant, and at the same time stop collecting his policy payments - instead deducting them from his overall claims payment when it becomes payable.

This removed the need for him to approach us about his claim again and helped to reduce his monthly outgoings while retaining this valuable cover.

While Aegon supports the removal of terminal illness from CI policies, we believe there's still a valuable place for it within a life protection policy.

As an industry we need to continue to treat people diagnosed with terminal illnesses with care and sensitivity, resolving their claims quickly and with as little fuss as possible.

Simon Jacobs is head of claims and underwriting at Aegon UK