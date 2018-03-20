Steve Berry: Common-law marriage doesn't exist

Don't let your clients fall into the trap

According to the ONS, as of 2016, there are 3.3 million cohabiting couples in the UK and around 1.25 million have children.

However, despite what many think, common-law marriage doesn't actually exist and the majority of financial regulations are geared towards married couples.

With this in mind, cohabiting couples, especially those with children, must ensure that their finances are sufficiently protected should the worst happen.

Every pound lent should be protected, so when advising clients who are cohabiting, as with all clients, we recommend all of our brokers ensure the protection conversation is top of the list.

Recent research from Zurich found that almost three quarters of cohabiting couples don't have a life insurance policy. That equates to a staggering 2.4 million people living together who would be left financially exposed if the unexpected was to happen. In contrast, just over half of married couples don't have a policy.

When broken down by regions, cohabiting couples in Wales, the North East and Scotland are most likely to have life insurance. However, families in London, the West Midlands and East of England are least likely to have taken out a policy.

Savings Vs life insurance

A trend often seen is that young people are reluctant to take out life insurance.

They've often spent every penny of their savings pulling together a deposit and paying for the costs associated with buying a property.

Plus, they don't always see death as something to be cautious of and are therefore reluctant to take out protection as it is viewed as unnecessary or just an extra added expense.

But with the majority of cohabiting couples being made up by young people, it's important to ensure that you make them aware of the risks.

Even if they're adamant that it's not something they want to look into at the time of taking out the mortgage, advise them to consider taking out a will.

Protection

Despite changes to the rules of intestacy, cohabitees do not automatically have rights to their partner's estate if they die without a will. Instead the estate will go to the deceased's family or even the state.

Whatever the make-up of your client's family, it's paramount to ensure that their partners and dependents are financially protected.

By taking out protection policies it will give them peace of mind that should they or their partner die or be unable to work due to illness, they don't have to worry about the prospect of losing their home at what is an already very difficult time.

The prospect of death or illness isn't a conversation any of us enjoys having, but as an inevitability of life, it's one of the most important.

Ultimately, no one ever wants to receive that phone call from the remaining partner saying they've lost their loved one and now don't know how they will manage the mortgage repayments going forward or how they'll live now without that income.

Steve Berry is protection manager at Primis