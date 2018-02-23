Paul Wilson: When are you planning on dying?

Insurers should leave funeral planning to the experts, says Avalon CEO Paul Wilson

I'm jetlagged, watching daytime TV for the first time in years and despite two weeks in the sun relaxing my blood pressure is sky-high.

Why? Because all I've seen is a relentless churn of appalling ads selling over-50s life insurance.

They claim to cover funeral costs and alternate from passive-aggressive conversations in hushed tones about why a friend didn't get the send-off they deserved to fake ‘Don't worry kids I've got it sorted' approaches.

I simply don't understand why as a nation we don't take funeral planning seriously.

Decent send-off

It should not be left to over-50s policies (no offence as I appreciate I am writing this piece to an insurance crowd) or to huge corporates who own great swathes of the funeral business infrastructure and who have a vested interest in seeing the cost of ‘dying' ever increase.

I accept the cynical amongst you are now muttering ‘Well he would say that wouldn't he', but the simple fact means not planning can leave distressed relatives in debt and with a bog-standard service - not the send-off the star of the show would have appreciated.

And it will only get worse as the baby boomer generation dies off meaning a nation of JAMs (Just About Managing) are faced with their own parents' deaths and those of their partner's.

Better education

Let's be frank - we are all going to die. So why don't more people plan for the inevitable?

The funeral plan industry needs disruption. It has remained stagnant and staid for too long.

There are differences between having a funeral plan and taking out an over 50's insurance policy and these seem to be misunderstood by many.

I can't stress enough how much we need to educate people about the significant difference between an over-50s plan and a funeral plan - an over-50's plan is an insurance policy and it may include cover for a funeral but it doesn't account for the rising costs.

There will likely be a shortfall in what the insurance will cover and the ultimate cost of the funeral.

There have been plenty examples of this in the press lately and it really needs to be highlighted when people are taking out an insurance policy.

Hidden costs

The shortfall could be upwards of £500 and this will then have to be picked up by family members.

Whereas, buying a funeral plan means you can decide on what you want and you buy it now - at today's prices. The cost won't rise.

There are options to buy the plan outright or over a number of months.

If the policy hasn't been paid off in full by the time the funeral is required, the family can pay the remaining payments but crucially this will not be at an inflated price.

It's about providing customers with the information that enables them to see the true benefit of taking out a funeral plan - future-proofing against rising costs.

Buying at today's prices, ensuring the cost isn't affected by inflation or other external factors.

Growth built on trust

Of course buying a funeral plan is a sensitive and emotional subject for many and it's important that customers trust who they are taking their policy out with.

According to independent review site Trustpilot, Avalon is the most trusted funeral plan company in the UK.

Key to rapid growth (to 50,000 customers in UK and Europe with £50m funds under management) has been streamlining the products, making it clearer and more transparent while listening to what customers want.

Acting decisively and doing things differently are vital ways to build a reputation as one of the ‘good guys'.

Ads on TV which talk about death and dying head-on; no hidden extras, fully-guaranteed plans and less marketing jargon should all rightly be part of the overall picture.

Deciding not to let anyone else sell plans on our behalf and working towards changing regulation to make it fairer are also ways to better establish customer trust.

So, what's my message to you insurance guys?

By all means keep the over-50s product.

It's a good way for those who are not eligible for other insurance or savings' products to leave some money behind.

But, it's simply not fair to say or imply an over-50s plan will cover funeral costs (I realise there's small print that caveats that, but that's the impression given).

Can we please be realistic when it comes to funeral planning and leave that to the experts?

Paul Wilson is CEO of Avalon