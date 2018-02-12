Greg Clay: Balancing the equation

In a challenging healthcare market, demands for both cost control and patient satisfaction are high. But it is possible to reduce financial waste and improve value for patients simultaneously, explains Alliance Health Group's Greg Clay

The proper goal for any healthcare provider is to improve the value of care to the patient, where value is measured in terms of patient outcomes/satisfaction and pounds spent.

To accurately manage value therefore, it is necessary for both the costs and the outcomes to be measured at the patient level.

But for some, there is a clear and irreconcilable dichotomy between cost containment and patient satisfaction, so to consider both within the context of ‘value' is incongruous.

The dichotomy

To some extent, I believe this is where both NHS and private providers have gone wrong.

In the private sector, providers have traditionally delivered lower costs by focusing on squeezing overheads and material expenses, to create a leaner, more efficient environment.

This short-term fixation on expenditure, structure and management can result in a narrow view of what constitutes ‘savings', often looking to contain costs at the expense of patient care.

This is a point well illustrated by the fact that NHS Consultants now spend far more of their time on administration, process, bureaucracy, training and development and far less time on seeing and treating patients.

If we consider a deeper view of what makes up the costs of healthcare provision and consider this in relation to patient satisfaction and successful outcomes, we can develop a more insightful consideration of cost control.

In essence, all patients, whether in the private or public sector, want to be treated quickly, by the appropriate specialist, with the minimum of disruption to their daily lives.

For Corporate bodies this need is arguably even greater. Restoring key personnel to full health, enabling them to return to work as quickly as possible has obvious positive consequences for the organisation.

The reality

However, all too often this scenario is not played out in reality.

In 2009 the Healthcare Commission (now the Care Quality Commission) found that missed or wrong diagnoses were a major cause of complaints to the NHS.

Of more than 9,000 complaints made, almost one in 10 related to a delay in diagnosis or the wrong diagnosis being made.

And this is not only a problem that relates to the UK, research published in the American Journal of Medicine estimates that up to 15% of all medical cases in developed countries are misdiagnosed.

Referral conundrum

Misdiagnosis and referral protocols were also examined in a 2010 study led by The Kings' Fund, which measured the value gained by patients who were allocated the right treatment pathway from the outset.

The impact of establishing a ‘Referral Management Scheme', which used specially trained GPs to triage patients was highly positive about how clinical triage of referrals helped patients to reach the right destination, first time.

One of the specially trained triage GPs in the study commented, "Sometimes the clinic that the GP thinks the patient needs to be seen in, when you read the letter, is not the right clinic, in fact you change the clinic to get them in a more appropriate clinic."

If the accuracy of GP referral can be brought into question, then it is obvious that patients themselves are even less likely to request a referral to the most appropriate consultant or facility.

Self-diagnosis

We are a nation of ‘Dr Google', and self-diagnosis is rife.

We receive a large number of calls where patients have pre-determined which consultant they wish to see and in which facility.

Our answer to this is why a patient - with little or no medical training - has the knowledge to understand which consultant is most suited to their specific condition.

We face this issue particularly in London, where patients often request they are seen at a specific hospital. But if that hospital doesn't have the required facilities or an appropriately qualified senior surgeon, from a healthcare point of view this is the last place the patient should be sent.

How much better and more likely to result in a positive outcome would it be if patient triage was placed into the hands of a medical expert like a consultant, who is singularly best-placed to refer to the most appropriate specialist, first time?

The right treatment

Placing a patient on the correct treatment pathway has significant implications for the speed and success of treatment, but also has direct consequences on the cost.

Failure to refer to the correct specialist or facility incurs ‘hidden' costs that ensue from the mis-referral, not to mention the frustration of the individual patient.

Putting the patient back at the centre of care by advocating a "consultant-led" approach is one way of reducing the effects of poor referral and misdiagnosis.

By placing the responsibility for managing healthcare back into the hands of clinicians, from both a cost and patient welfare and satisfaction perspective achieves much better results.

Unnecessary tests, x-rays and scans are another result of poor referral choices and are also carried out at enormous cost to both the NHS and private trust funds.

The extent of this problem has been uncovered by research conducted by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges which reports that one in five patients who have an x-ray for lumbar spine or knee problems do so unnecessarily.

This not only costs the NHS £221m a year but also exposes patients to excessive and unnecessary radiation.

Dr Tim Ballard, Vice-chair of Council at the RCGP, has voiced his concerns about the over medicalisation of healthcare, albeit with the best of intentions, "There's a significant amount [of overtesting and overtreatment] that goes on, often because of clinicians' desire to do absolutely the right thing for the patient. But that can lead to clinicians overburdening patients with too many tests."

Beyond doubt

So, in both senses, correct triage and referral to the most appropriate specialist at the outset means that patients see the right consultant at the right facility for their particular needs, first time.

This approach enables Alliance Health Group to achieve correct referral first time in 99.5% of cases, compared to an industry average of 85%.

This industry average means that 15 patients in every 100 are seeing the wrong consultant and need to be referred for a second time.

The wastage involved in this process is immense - wasted time and resources, not to mention patient frustration.

People often argue that using consultants from the very beginning of a case and to triage patients must be very expensive, and at first glance this would certainly be a reasonable conclusion.

But when we take into consideration the costs of mis-referral, including unnecessary diagnostics and scans, we can prove beyond all doubt that ultimately the costs of a consultant-led approach, are in fact substantially reduced.

Add to this the increase in patient satisfaction gained from being referred to the right specialist at the right facility and it is clear that getting it right first time pays dividends in numerous ways, not least in delivering exception healthcare value to the patient.

Greg Clay is business development director at Alliance Health Group.