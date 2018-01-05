Plain English guide to CI crucial to closing protection gap

Old Mutual Wealth's Paul Roberts discusses protection needs and industry responses to the ABI's statement of best practice.

The New Year is often associated with an opportunity to get affairs in order and with bank balances feeling strained after weeks of festivities, financial affairs take priority.

Taking stock of finances usually involves the painful process of thinking about what of your expenses are necessary, which are disposable and maximising value for money.

The process almost inevitably ends with cutting out some luxuries and committing to save more. It rarely ends with people saying they plan to buy something new.

However, this may be exactly what we need to do - along with budgeting and saving we all need to think about our individual and business protection needs.

Everybody should be asking themselves if we need life insurance, if we already have some do we have enough (or too much) and whether we are covered in any way should we get seriously ill and/or become unable to work.

Previous research from the Centre for Economic and Social Inclusion, commissioned by the Association of British Insurers (ABI), found that 10.6m of UK households - or more than 60% of working families - would see their income fall by more than a third if the main earner had to stop work because of ill health.

The likelihood of getting critically ill is not marginal either. One in five women and one in four men will be off long-term sick, due to a critical illness, during their working lives.

With these astonishing statistics, the industry must ask itself why there remains such a large protection gap and what we need to do to close that gap.

One of the most cited reasons is a lack of understanding. The financial services industry is steeped in jargon and critical illness cover is even worse, because it has the added complexity of medical terminology.

The ABI recently produced a new guide to minimum standards for critical illness insurance, which is expected to help customers and advisers to more easily compare products and make decisions.

The guide, which is currently being consulted on, has received mixed reviews so far.

In an open letter [which has also been published on COVER here] Fairer Finance said the ABI has not gone far enough with the guide as the wordings "remain technical - and impenetrable to the average consumer."

Indeed, the guide is filled with terminology and many would argue that a medical dictionary would be needed to crack its code.

However, the ABI's guide may not be the best home for more comprehensible explanations.

Their guide needs to be specific and use medical technology as it sets the standards for what providers must pay out for and those are medical dilemmas.

Stripping definitions down to simple terminology could lead to confusion later down the line when a medical diagnosis is given.

Still, it remains undeniable that clearer definitions are needed for the consumer.

What is needed is an accompanying document to the ABI guide - a plain English version.

Old Mutual Wealth and several other providers currently produce such documents, which have proved useful.

An industry standard version would help to remove any possible confusion for consumers and give them a verified resource.

While this will require more effort, the initial stages of work have already been completed.

The current guide being consulted on includes a glossary of medical terms. This is strong positive step toward increasing consumer understanding.

As we enter the New Year the insurance industry also needs to set resolutions for itself and this undeniably needs to include communicating better with consumers and making products easier to understand.

However, this should not come at the cost of being technically correct.

Paul Roberts is head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth