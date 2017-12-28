Paul Avis: Will 2018 prove to be the year for trusts?

Paul Avis: "Whenever we are dealing with trade bodies and direct to government, we need to be talking about the complete preservation of the current, beneficial tax regime, removing all pensions legislation links and maintaining simplicity throughout."

The Autumn Budget contained important small print that, depending on whether it gets its act together in 2018, writes Paul Avis, could end up proving a real concern or genuine opportunity for the group life assurance sector

Group life assurance (GLA) is an amazingly tax-efficient benefit. Lump sum benefits are paid to an employee's survivors or nominated beneficiaries tax-free and fall outside of the deceased person's estate. Premiums paid are tax-free for the employer.

There is an exception, however, with salary sacrifice excepted policies treated as P11d/benefits in kind for employees following OPRA changes implemented in April 2017. As such, is there now a worry - and an opportunity - emerging from the small print in the Budget that we should all be aware of And, as an industry, should we not now be acting in a cohesive way to preserve these tax advantages while aiming to make us even easier to do business with?

The aforementioned small print in the Budget states:

3.9 Taxation of trusts: The government will publish a consultation in 2018 on how to make the taxation of trusts simpler, fairer and more transparent; and

3.25 Life assurance and overseas pension schemes: From April 2019, tax relief for employer premiums paid into life assurance products or certain overseas pension schemes will be modernised to cover policies when an employee nominates an individual or registered charity to be their beneficiary.

The immediate reaction was this could potentially present a real opportunity for the removal of two types of schemes - not having registered and excepted group life is an immediate win. Additionally, to have a single, non-pension related approach to delivering this important benefit provision, thereby reducing the administration associated with PSTR numbers and so forth., would really help us to attract new employers to our marketplace.

As an example, how many registered pension scheme trustees were aware HMRC has been working on updating its ‘pensions schemes online' system? This required details of pension scheme administrators needing to be updated by 30 November 2017.

This was most recently outlined in Pension Scheme Newsletter 92, which noted that claims, and even cover, may be at risk if a scheme is de-registered, as well as the potential for what HMRC describes only as "a substantial tax penalty." The glass at this point is half-full - perhaps an opportunity to make a simple product even simpler?

The legacy and unintended consequences of registered GLA alignment with pensions scheme legislation has led to the popularity of excepted schemes. This is due to the impact of a lowering the lifetime allowance - albeit appreciating this has been raised to £1.03m from £1m in 2018).

If there are worries about pension-plus death benefits being significant for survivors, perhaps a £1.5m ‘deathtime allowance' would be the answer? We would query why even this is necessary when the person insured is not the beneficiary and we already have such a significant protection gap. ‘Keep it Simple' is the key - and we can get more people covered …

Therein, unfortunately, lies the ‘glass half empty moment.' If we move to excepted for all, or a new trust variant, does this lead down a route of GLA taxation? I doubt there are any worries about the GLA's continuation as an allowable (company) expense but if, like salary sacrifice, it became a P11d/benefit in kind for employees, or the already complicated trustee charging on benefits is extended to all, will the product lose its attraction?

GLA is desperately needed and, in a 92% under-penetrated employer market (five-plus employees), it provides a massive opportunity to protect the lifestyles of those who are left behind, gives peace of mind for those soon to die and helps remove worries from survivors about living on ever-reducing state benefits. We need more, not less, GLA.

Herein lies the conundrum - this will be a consultation in 2018 and so we do not actually know what the driving force is. GLA trusts, perhaps like healthcare trusts, are not necessarily the primary target as other types could yield a much greater a return to the Treasury if they were changed.

Assuming a death-in-service benefit - which is currently taxed as income to the recipient - is excluded from further potential taxation, and a ‘lump sum' benefit tax of 20% was imposed, it would only return £175m to £200m a year and so is perhaps not so significant in the grand scheme of things. So if we are not the priority and target, then we are already fighting to make our voices heard - remember ‘A- Day'?

What we do know is that despite great industry-aligned responses on the salary sacrifice consultation itself, as they approached employers first, no group risk products were initially exempt and, after the consultation, we ended up with P11d/benefit in kind charges on both GIP and Excepted schemes.

So, this time, let's start early - January 2018, even - and, whenever we are dealing with trade bodies and direct to government, we need to be talking about the complete preservation of the current, beneficial tax regime, removing all pensions legislation links and maintaining simplicity throughout - and with no overly-technical/bureaucratic reporting. Then, and only then, will the glass be more than half full again.

Paul Avis is marketing director at Canada Life Group