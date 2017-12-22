Gary Shaughnessy: The global reality of the income protection gap

Gary Shaughnessy: "Our report makes recommendations for the industry, employers and the government with a major focus on the need for education and the ability to access ongoing financial advice."

A new report from Zurich has revealed some worrying numbers on the extent of the income protection gap in both the UK and around the world. Gary Shaughnessy takes a closer look at some of the findings

In partnership with Smith School - University of Oxford, Zurich has published a report Embracing the income protection gaps challenge: options and solutions, which sets out recommendations for tackling gaps in income and putting in place a financial safety net for people unable to work through illness or injury.

The report forms the final phase of major global study - Understanding income protection gaps: awareness, behaviour, choices - which was commissioned to explore the extent of the problem and what can be done to make people more financially resilient.

Overall, the project has unearthed some stark findings - not least that, worldwide, six in 10 of us have savings that would barely last six months if we were unable to work. Meanwhile, more than one in five have enough saved to cover outgoings for just one month. This will come us no surprise to those of us working in the industry but, even so, it is a reminder that together, we need to act.

The study reveals interesting geographical differences and shows some wealthy countries have strikingly low take-up of private income protection. Germany (17%) and the UK (20%) have, for example, the lowest levels of cover for any type of disability or illness in the study.

In contrast, almost two-thirds of people in Hong Kong and Malaysia - where the state requires residents to contribute to ‘provident funds' - have additional private cover. Residents in these countries are more realistic about personal risk and are more knowledgeable about income protection than those outside of Asia.

Six in 10 Malaysians for example - double the international average - said they had a better than fair understanding of serious illness and disability insurance, which may explain why they are more likely to consider and take out private cover than people in countries without mandatory schemes.

Generally speaking however, a strong majority of global respondents said they had little or no knowledge about insurance to protect against income loss because of illness or disability - highlighting the need for effective education programmes.

The picture is particularly troubling for the UK, where demand for income protection insurance and willingness to pay rank low, despite relatively low levels of disability benefits. Overestimations of state support available appear be a contributory factor. Despite the frequent headlines about benefits being cut to the detriment of those most vulnerable, people still believe the government will step in and cover potential income loss, should the worst happen.

People are equally optimistic when it comes to evaluating their own health and level of risk. More than 40% of UK respondents believe their risk of income loss is lower than 10% over their working lives when, in reality, the hard facts show it is more likely to be three times higher.

Adding to this low engagement, more research published in the UK for Zurich entitled Restless Work Life shows how shifts in working patterns and the effects of the so called ‘gig economy' are also making more people financially vulnerable.

Growing protection gap

The report shows that five million gig workers have no access to workplace benefits. This includes a growing protection gap, with just 2% having access to any out of life insurance, income protection or critical illness insurance via their gig employer - leaving them, and any dependants, at risk of financial hardship. We know gig careers are not a UK phenomenon with this issue impacting people globally.

While needs differ across countries and between individuals, what remains clear is there is a common need for greater understanding of income protection gaps with populations aging, living and working differently and for longer.

While we have seen great initiatives from within the industry, including from advisers, to raise the profile of the need to protect income, the government has a major role to play here too. Providers leading such campaigns do, however, risk being seen as having their own axe to grind.

Our report makes recommendations for the industry, employers and the government with a major focus on the need for education and the ability to access ongoing financial advice. Others include incentives for employers and employees to boost take-up of private provision, and for employers to create a core set of benefits including income protection for its people.

We know there is real need for cover and this is certainly set to grow. We also know there is a knowledge gap and that more needs to be done to educate people on the risks they are facing by not having any safety nets in place in the event of illness or injury. As an industry, we all have a part to play and a duty to collaborate and help people mitigate this growing risk.

Gary Shaughnessy is CEO, EMEA at Zurich Insurance Group