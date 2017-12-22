Steve Berry: Why we should advise all parents to take out protection

When there are children in a family, writes Steve Berry, it is especially important to think not just 'What if something happened to me?' but 'What if something happened to them?'

‘Every pound lent should be protected' is a motto to live by. It is not an easy conversation to have, for sure, but often it is the most necessary - and this discussion should be happening at every opportunity, particularly if the borrowers are parents.

Although it is painful to think about, sadly every year children do get hospitalised with various life-limiting illnesses. The charity Together for Short Lives estimates, for example, there are around 49,000 children and young people in the UK living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

These situations can mean parents have to take extended periods of time off work, or even stop working, to care for their child. And unfortunately, without appropriate cover, parents may find themselves struggling to pay their mortgage and living costs, as well as worrying about the health of their child.

For this reason, with children in the family, it is especially important to think not just ‘What if something happened to me?' but ‘What if something happened to them?'. Nor is it just life insurance we should be focusing on with parents - advisers have to talk to them about critical illness cover and income protection.

A growing number of people are aware of the value of critical illness plans if they themselves get ill, but we should educate our customers who are parents around the benefits of these products if, sadly, their child was to ever fall ill.

Under British law, parents do not have an insurable interest in their children, which prevents them from taking out separate policies for them. Most insurers, however, include children's critical illness cover in their products at no extra charge with most paying £25,000 (or 50% of the policy sum assured, if lower). Some plans even allow customers to upgrade the inclusive children's cover to something more comprehensive, if required.

Financial lifeline

Lump sums from children's critical illness plans offer a substantial financial lifeline and choices, such as private treatment and a hospital of choice, should the worst happen. But taking time off work to care for a child is expensive and £25,000 will soon be exhausted.

This is where income protection can help as some policies will pay the monthly benefit if the insured parent has to give up work to provide full-time care for a child. Furthermore, many providers now offer a wide range of support services to customers, including medical helplines and counselling services to help them through this difficult time.

At First Complete and Pink, we never want to receive the phone call that a customer's child has been diagnosed with an illness. Family comes first, so we encourage our brokers to have this conversation around protection during initial meetings to ensure that, should a parent find themselves in this position, they have a comprehensive protection package in place to give them the financial and emotional support they need, enabling them to focus on their child, and not their financial pressures.

Steve Berry is protection manager at First Complete and Pink