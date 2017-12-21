Shaping up a fitness plan for terminal illness cover

The moment has come to ensure the industry is fully aligned in delivering the magic for terminal illness claimants.

In the second of her two articles, Ruth Gilbert argues the ABI's recent consultation - now extended to 26 January - misses the chance to address the difficulties surrounding terminal illness claims

In Does ABI guidance put terminal illness cover on life support?, we looked at the importance of continued ABI guidance for terminal illness cover minimum standards. This time, we will put forward some proposals for what the minimum standards could be.

When it goes well, a protection claim is like magic. It has the power to transform a serious crisis in life into something more manageable when other options have closed down. It can also be such a pleasant surprise to the friends and family witnessing it, they have a complete change of heart about insurance. They become evangelists for how great it is and often take out protection for themselves, which they previously would not have trusted to pay out.

When claims experience falls far short of expectations, however - and especially when the emotional stakes are their highest, the public perception of insurers bears more resemblance to Voldemort than Harry Potter. That is why the moment has come to ensure the industry is fully aligned in delivering the magic for terminal illness claimants.

Revised minimum cover definitions for new products are needed to reduce the expectations gap for future generations of claimants. But the more urgently pressing need is for a consistent approach for claims handling on the cases written over the last 25 years, with increasing numbers seeing claims approaching the expiry date.

What is the cover for?

Before defining a new approach for both of these, we need to be clear on the purpose of the cover. It is not just for "getting financial affairs in order" as some insurers have argued - "Using this money to live with the illness is not what the policy was designed for"? Absolutely wrong.

The cover was invented in the 1980s due to the horror of AIDs patients being struck down with no resources but a fat life cover they could not tap without falling prey to ambulance-chasing life policy traders.

This cover is essential to help avoid spending the last months of life with stress and worry about money, and not being able to afford special care, equipment and treatment or travel costs, home adaptations or enabling family to be with you when you need them most and they are about to lose you forever. Any insurers still dubious about this would do well to have Meg Kirby of Legacare present to your top team on the realities of what matters to the terminally ill.

But also, as reflected in the early design of terminal illness cover - and continued practice of other countries - the life cover is for easing the family's financial loss so they can carry on without you. Nor is it ideal for the whole sum assured to possibly be caught by inheritance tax (IHT).

An accident of marketing luck led to the current UK approach of paying 100% of the life cover. But a rational review of why life cover is taken out would conclude not all of the sum assured should be available for terminal illness payment.

Specialist advisers responding to the first article have also pointed out that terminal illness is now almost universally included in standalone critical illness cover and, as such, is the only safety net for people suffering what any humane and sensible person would consider ‘critical', but who are unlucky enough to have caught ‘the wrong illness'. Another reason, then, not to drop terminal illness from the guidance purely on a numbers basis.

For new policies there are three things that could help both claimants and insurers.

Re-position what the cover is

The first is to reshape the cover options to lower expectations, while making it easier for medical practitioners to give greater accuracy of prognosis, and giving enough money for someone's last months as well as leaving enough for family, with reduced IHT risk.

1. Add in a basic no extra cost version, payable when death is expected within six months. This has the benefit of not only bringing a higher degree of certainty into most claims than a 12-month prediction, but also tying in with state benefits. Medical practitioners are used to adjudicating on the fast-tracked Personal Independence Payments criteria where death ‘can reasonably be expected' in the next six months.

2. For life cover policies without critical illness, set the basic cover level at only 50% of the amount otherwise payable on death. (For critical illness policies, however, the cover should still be the same amount as for another critical illness.) This makes the cover more fit for purpose and also reduces the financial stakes for insurers nervous about admitting claims too early on cover about to expire.

3. The six-month cover should be included in all term life and all critical illness policies, unless a better standard of cover applies. This removes the temptation to put a significantly lesser cover in front of unadvised applicants who will not know the difference.

4. To avoid rogue cold-calling life insurance re-brokers mis-selling life cover with terminal illness cover as being critical illness cover, change the cover name. It is currently ‘Terminal illness - where death is expected within 12 months'. Instead it could be ‘Shortened life, [50/100]% cover - where death is expected within [six/12/24] months'.

5. Insurers going beyond the basic cover can go back up to the full sum assured and or death due in 12 or 24 months, or offer this as an option at extra cost. Also, to position the cover more strongly, it would fit well to add in the Legacare service - or instead make a donation to Legacare for each policy sold.

Define ‘expected'

The second improvement for both sides is to make it clear in the definition what ‘expected' means on the scale of probability. This is essential to reduce the expectations gap causing ‘Daily Mail attacks'.

This is not the first time this has been raised. Going back to the consultation for the 2006 standards, the long established actuarial consultancy, Redmayne Consulting, responded: "Expectancy less than 12 months is ambiguous: is it mean time, on balance of probabilities or what? This should be defined better."

Most claims managers might agree just over 50% probability is insufficient. The originators of the cover had 80% in mind. Might current claims even be judged on 90%? On the other hand, GP guidance interprets state benefit fast-tracking criteria more generously - the patient's death can "reasonably be expected" within the next six months. This does not mean it must be more likely than not, simply that death within six months would not be unexpected".

Maybe with the reduced financial exposure and the higher accuracy rates of the shorter estimate period, it could be viable for insurers to pay where on the balance of probabilities death is expected within six months? So just more than a 50% chance.

Apply ex gratia advance part-payments

The third fix, as a matter of best practice, rather than part of the small print, is to reduce the urgency of the claim decision by making an earlier part-payment on a lesser standard of proof and also waive premium payment.

So if the claim criteria is not immediately met, advance the first fifth of the payment quickly on a lesser standard of proof and probability. This could be that on greater than 50% probability, death is expected in 12 months. Or it could be the GP guidance that death within six months would not be unexpected, if that is significantly more generous than the probability threshold the industry agrees for the full shortened life payment.

Turning expectation to six months, and the disappointment of a "not yet" decline into an early payment of something substantial - around £10,000 for most people - ought to transform perception of claims handling. For insurers, a breathing space is gained for obtaining more definitive evidence before paying the balance, the staff costs of chase up would be reduced and, more importantly for the whole industry, the risk of complaints and bad PR is reduced.

For this to have adequate effect, for small sums assured cases there would need to be a collar and cap - say a minimum £5,000 payment as long as that is still below half of the shortened life (terminal illness) sum assured. This ensures the payment is still meaningful, without having a disproportionate impact on insurer claims exposure.

Key points for existing cover claims

To deal with the more urgent issue of claims treatment of policies already in force, a couple of the above principles could go a long way to treating claimants better and improving industry PR:

* Apply early ex gratia advances of 10% of the sum assured.

* For really contentious cases, where it is unclear if death will be before or after expiry of cover, consider whether a further advance can be made, because it is no consolation for the claimant or their family that, with hindsight, they were right death was going to arrive in time.

* Be upfront in initial contact, regarding the process, what percentage probability "expected" is required and be assiduous in setting out and sticking to timescales expectations.

* Be more generous than the case-by-case legacy definition where appropriate, so as to meet the current definition, if with today's hindsight there is no good reason to be so harsh.

*Commit to general standards not covered by the policy wording - for example, paying for cases where there is no proven treatment left but, in the last chance saloon, a claimant is undergoing trial treatment that may (or may not) cure them.

* Identify other specific instances regularly occurring where a consistent claims approach should be adopted.

* A general suggestion would be for companies to get Legacare/Macmillan/Fairer Finance to review tone and content of pro forma letters to these correspondents.

* And finally, to get on the front foot for managing the detail of this, we need an industry-wide investigation of periods from diagnosis to payment and to death.

If we can do all that, it really will be magic.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk