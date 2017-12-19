Brett Hill: Adapting to an ageing workforce

By 2020, a third of Britain's workforce will be aged over 50 and so, writes Brett Hill, employers and insurers need to evolve and reassess how best to help older staff prolong their careers

According to the Institute of Employment Studies, there are currently 7.2 million workers aged 50 to 64 and, by 2020, one third of Britain's workforce will be aged over 50. Changes to the state pension age, the demise of final salary pension schemes, the economic environment and demographic shifts have all contributed towards employees retiring at a later age.

Employers and health insurers have expressed concerns about the mismatch between what is being done in preparation for the rise in those numbers and the types of solutions currently on offer to support the needs of older employees.

Few would argue against the idea more needs to be done and some are calling for more versatile and innovative answers to support employers and employees alike with the effects of these changing demographics. What is indisputable is that employers and insurers must evolve and reassess how best to help older staff prolong their careers.

Many of those labelled as ‘the sandwich generation' will - at some point - find themselves carrying dual responsibilities as carers for both the elderly and the young. The pressures of balancing work with the duty to care can place great physical and emotional burdens on individuals, which could be alleviated by the broader acceptance of flexible working, part-time working or later-life working options, without discrimination.

Implementing these systems give knowledgeable and experienced staff the flexibility to continue with their employment with room to find time to care - concentrating on productivity rather than actual working hours.

Improved health

An older workforce raises the issue of declining health as the years pass. Employers can do many things to prolong and improve working lives and providing better access to health screenings and wellbeing programmes could form part of a robust solution.

Health screenings can be a low-cost intervention. Assessments that are early, regular and frequent can provide the early diagnosis of long-term health problems, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke and arthritis. Progressive employers could offer employees the means to self-monitor and track their health across the most common health conditions, as well as provide preventative wellbeing or health initiatives.

Wellness initiatives could take many forms. Company-funded flu vaccinations for the winter months, cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure testing, as well as access to health advisers for information on chronic disease management and prevention are all well-documented benefits.

Incentivising more active lifestyles that are ‘age-friendly' could include paid-fitness breaks, lunchtime walking clubs, healthy eating workshops, healthier workplace snacks or the use of ‘standing-desks' to encourage physical activity. All are viable.

The notion of ‘reassessment' and understanding how to get the best out of your staff would see honest discussions taking place between employees and their employer to discuss ageing and adapting to the working environment. The focus on matching an individual's abilities with work demands could invoke a change in job design or modifications made to the workplace.

The same applies to reviewing employee benefits and checking their suitability for people at different stages in their lives. Later-life benefits packages might add retirement initiatives, such as financial planning, lifelong learning, wellbeing and health and fitness.

Organisations that already offer policies such as group income protection or group risk products will need to consider extending cover beyond 65-plus, which can sometimes be handicapped by limited payment periods. On private medical insurance, it is a given that costs rise substantially with age. Cash plans might provide more affordable options to help pay for preventative treatments. Ultimately, insurers need to offer inclusive products that balance affordability with availability and delivery.

The benefits to having an older working population are numerous and employers stand to gain greatly from the experience and judgement such employees bring to the workplace. Future working practices and, probably, job design will have to change as well as health and wellbeing measures but this is going to be an incredible opportunity for individuals, employers and the economy to prosper.

Brett Hill is managing director of The Health Insurance Group