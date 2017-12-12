Blockchain can transform protection sector - Hymans Robertson

Blockchain can play a crucial role in helping the insurance sector provide more flexible protection solutions to the UK's growing number of self-employed and 'gig economy' workers, according to Hymans Robertson.

In its newly published Protection Insurance Focus report, the actuarial and advisory consultancy argued blockchain has the potential to transform the protection insurance market and position it for future success

"The industry can harness this decentralised digital ledger technology and shake up the way it creates products, preventing them from being irrelevant and unappealing to today's customers," it added.

The report noted blockchain could, for example, be used to collate data from a range of sources quickly and simply and bring it together to give providers a clearer view of a customer and a more complete picture of their income.

According to Hymans Robertson technical & innovation lead, life and financial services Richard Purcell, who co-authored the report, protection providers now stand at a cross-roads that could threaten market growth in the future, unless new technology is embraced.

"The protection market is built on the traditional model that customers begin work with a single employer, buy a house and have a family," he explained. "We are, however, seeing this model turned on its head, with younger people in particular working more flexibly, renting rather than buying a home and putting off having a family. "This means the protection market risks becoming irrelevant to the next generation of customers unless they respond to the changing customer needs and behaviours we have identified in our report, by transforming their products and embracing new technologies."

As to how blockchain could help providers develop products, Purcell argued it could be used to provide "speed, transparency and innovation to any form of transaction business - insurance included". "It can enable more efficient underwriting, the development of bespoke products and a smarter way to process and manage claims," he added.

Blockchain could, he suggested, play a vital role in delivering more flexible products through being used to collate data from a range of sources quickly and simply, thereby giving a clearer single view of a customer. "This is particularly important as we see the rise of the gig economy, where people could be working for a number of organisations at any one time," he said.

Another possibility would be using blockchain to provide a better view of a customer's expenditure and debt levels. "This would allow insurers to provide dynamic cover levels that reflect a customer's actual outstanding debt levels or essential expenditure, rather than relying on out-of-date information or estimates currently used to define cover levels," Purcell explained.

"This technology could save time collecting such information during the advice process, which is good news for advisers. It also gives more accurate information about the customer's circumstances on an ongoing basis, removing the risk of under or over-insurance, and ultimately giving better value to the customer."

‘Fork in the road'

Looking to the future, Purcell said the Hymans Robertson report highlighted that, while the protection market was still thriving, it now faced "a fork in the road". "There is a choice to take either the well-trodden path of offering existing products that meet the demographic needs of the past, or one with an opportunity to embrace new and exciting technology, such as blockchain, that can support more flexible products designed for the next generation of customer," he said.

"With early positive signs from the way this technology has been used in other parts of the insurance industry, it could provide a catalyst for the protection sector to transform itself in the coming decade."