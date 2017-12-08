Vicky Churcher: It's time to KISS complexity goodbye

"In truth we have allowed complexity to become embedded into our products and processes. We have let complexity get out of control" - Vicky Churcher

Has the protection sector now reached the stage where complexity is becoming one of the biggest threats to growth? Vicky Churcher urges product providers and advisers to 'keep it simple and straightforward'

Complex products and processes are just as likely to put people off protection as price or a lack of awareness of the need. Ask clients what they do not like or consult with advisers about the issues - or even listen to industry experts on stage at conferences - and you will hear the same objections to protection products come up year after year.

People do not think they need it. Illness and disability is something that happens to someone else, isn't it? And if you are fit and healthy and young, premature death is never going to be a fear that galvanises them into action. In short, few people wake up with a strong resolve to go out and buy life cover, critical illness or income protection insurance.

Even those prompted to consider insuring themselves - perhaps because of a death in the family or a close friend developing an illness - are likely to cite price as a barrier to putting cover in place. Public belief is protection is expensive.

As an industry, we have tried to address the awareness and price problems through campaigns and actuarial activity. We can point to individual corporate campaigns and collective initiatives like ‘7 Families' raising awareness and yet we are only scratching the surface here.

Beyond awareness and price, the other objection brought up time and time again by clients, advisers and at industry forums is complexity. It is an issue that, until recently, we as an industry have ignored. In truth we have allowed complexity to become embedded into our products and processes. We have let complexity get out of control.

So are we now at the stage where complexity is becoming one of the biggest threats to growth in protection? Since the Mortgage Market Review, more advisers are saying their clients do not want to talk about protection after the two or more hours they have already spent on the mortgage paperwork. And they certainly do not want to fill in a long-term insurance application for life insurance.

Some advisers do not want to dive into the reams of medical definitions on critical illness products because medical terminology is not their area of expertise. Even with help from systems like CIExpert, it is a massive and lengthy exercise.

At AIG Life, we think we need to tackle complexity and start to make things simple again. We cannot ignore existing products and processes - and they still give great cover and advisers will continue to recommend them. If we are to grow the protection market, however, we need to address complexity head on. If we are to become more attractive to new customer segments, especially younger people, we must strip out the complex and embrace simplicity.

We have embraced the ‘KISS' idea in our recent developments. It is a variation on the traditional marketing idea of ‘Keep it Simple Stupid' but adapted to mean ‘Keep it Simple and Straightforward'.

AIG Life has been around for nearly 10 years now. We are no longer the new kid on the block and we want to ‘be easier to do business with'. Our KISS approach to developments reflects this commitment and, over the last 18 months, we have shown the advantages that can come from the simple approach.

* Summer 2016: We launched Key3, a simpler form of critical illness insurance that pays a lump sum upon diagnosis of one of three key medical conditions - cancer, heart attack or stroke. We designed Key3 to give customers simple, affordable and essential critical illness cover they can buy with or without life insurance.

* July 2017: We worked with RBS to launch a new proposition for bank customers. It is simple life insurance offering excellent value for money and a clear, jargon-free application process.

* September 2017: We changed our rules on fasting and blood tests and altered the diabetes rules to get more people through the underwriting process quicker.

* October 2017: We launched a new Over Fifties Life Plan with a range of benefits that will transform the traditional direct-to-consumer offer into a mainstream adviser product. Until now, it has mainly been a product sold directly online, through magazine inserts and daytime TV marketing campaigns. As the first provider to offer an Over Fifties Life Plan to all advisers, we are opening a new market opportunity and making protection easier to buy for customers.

* November 2017: We launched Instant Life, a straightforward, no frills level-term insurance with an application time of less than eight minutes. The simple and quick online journey can be completed by the adviser or by the customer on a desktop or any mobile device giving an immediate decision without the need for medical evidence.

The feedback advisers have given us on these initiatives suggests the KISS approach is the right one for future developments. While, as an industry, we are unlikely to overcome the customer objections around awareness and price anytime soon, we believe we can change people's opinions about complexity.

Vicky Churcher is intermediary director at AIG Life