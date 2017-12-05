Hendrik Boelens: The complexities of insuring IGOs

Hendrik Boelens: "As each IGO has its own unique social security system, each health plan devised for clients in this space has to be highly customised."

Intergovernmental Organisations (IGOs) have been shaping our nations for the past 60 years. From the United Nations (UN) to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to the World Bank, these bodies are central to the geopolitical landscape of 2017, and play a crucial role in tackling global issues such as poverty, democracy, peace and security.

Like any business, IGOs rely on their staff to deliver their services and drive their organisation forward. They, in turn, are required to provide packages and benefits that adequately reward that work and ensure they can attract and retain top talent to their organisation. When it comes to providing international health insurance to IGOs, however, the needs are significantly different to that of traditional corporate entities, such as multinationals or SMEs.

By their very nature, IGOs are often required to deploy staff to high-risk areas around the world. Due to the way they are set up and governed, IGOs and their staff are afforded a range of privileges and immunities that are intended to ensure their independent and effective functioning. As such, the needs of IGOs tend to be far more complex that those of multinationals, corporates or SMEs, so a very specific skillset is required to meet those needs and cater for their unique requirements.

IGOs are supranational bodies, which were established in the second half of the 20th Century in order to adopt a united approach in tackling issues of global concern, from the promotion of peace to defence, to finance. They are composed primarily of sovereign states - often referred to as member states - or of other intergovernmental organisations.

The purpose of IGOs is to allow countries around the world to unite on issues of global concern and tackle them in a united manner. They are established by treaty or other similar agreements that act as a charter creating the group.

IGOs are considered to be above any nation so, for example, the UN Headquarters in New York is not considered to be US soil, but is instead considered UN territory. As such, in order to be able to provide protection for their employees, each IGO is required to build their own bespoke social security system, including life, health and pension schemes that are unique to each organisation.

As the years go on, more and more power is being given to IGOs, when it comes to ensuring and implementing global governance. One of the main focuses for IGOs is the need for long-term policies for their employees. Rather than annual renewal - which is normally what most corporate clients would require - these organisations look for multi-year policies and life-long cover for their employees, from birth to death.

The social protection schemes of IGOs tend to be quite generous because, back in the 1960s when they were first being established and not yet well-known, they needed to attract talent to work with them. While those benefits have changed somewhat since then, they have remained quite comprehensive to this day.

Given the lifelong nature of the policies, a key area of concern for these organisations is an insurers' ability to deliver appropriate services for older generations, ensuring services are available to meet their daily needs such as organising doctor's appointments, concierge services and counselling over the phone.

High-risk areas

Given the high-risk areas in which they often work, IGOs also need to ensure their insurer has the capability to carry out complex evacuations and even repatriations. One of the IGOs we work with, for example, has vast numbers of staff working in refugee camps in the Middle East close to the Syrian border. In the case of that particular organisation, they need to know their insurer can provide cover for extreme medical treatment as well as death and disability.

Likewise we work with organisations whose staff are based in Iraq and have required extensive reconstructive surgery due to injuries sustained during bombings. For these organisations, it is essential they are confident their insurer has strong partnerships with leading medical providers and partner organisations across the world so the very best treatment can be delivered to their affected staff in a timely manner.

As each IGO has its own unique social security system, each health plan devised for clients in this space has to be highly customised. What questions, then, should IGOs be asking when looking for an insurer?

* First, do you have the best service the market has to offer in international private medical insurance? Are you sure the services you are giving your staff are up-to-date and technology-driven with a quality app to facilitate and drive claims?

* Second, is the insurer you work with a provider or a partner? There is a big difference. At Allianz Partners, for example, we have a complete open-book policy which means we disclose the data we have to our clients - in other words, our data is their data. This leads to a partnership philosophy rather than a purely financial one. Transparency in this area is key.

* Third, are they socially responsible? Some carriers around the world are active in the field - not only providing insurance, but also providing funding for this industry.

Given the lifelong nature of the policies they often require, working with IGOs is a wonderful opportunity for insurers to form a true partnership with their clients.

Hendrik Boelens is head of IGO, NGO & governmental business for International Health at Allianz Partners