Let's close the 'protection gap' for the self-employed

Old Mutual Wealth's Paul Roberts discusses the rise in self-employed and the importance of their protection needs.

Self-employment in the UK has surged since the financial crisis, with more than 1 million becoming their own boss since 2008.

While much is written about the entrepreneurship of the millennial generation, particularly relating to the ever-expanding tech sector, a huge engine of self-employed growth is potentially being kept in the shadows.

The Baby Boomer generation (those aged 50-69) has seen the fastest self-employed growth and now accounts for 1.9 million of the UK's 4.8 million self-employed, according to new research from Old Mutual Wealth and the Pensions Policy Institute.

This has created a large and growing protection gap for older self-employed people, who face potential health, legal and employment costs if they fall ill or, worse, die.

The risks of getting a critical illness exponentially increases as you get older, particularly for those in their late 40s.

The odds of having a stroke by age 45 is 1 in 200 for men and 1 in 250 for women. This jumps to 1 in 83 and 1 in 111 by age 55 and then 1 in 33 and 1in 43 by 65, according to figures from Candid Money.

The implications of a sole trader or business owner falling ill or dying could have a dramatic negative affect on the business and lead to devastating consequences for families who would be left to pick up the pieces.

A sole trader and their business are the same legal entity, so if they cannot meet their financial obligations as a result of illness (or death) personal assets can be seized. This could mean their family is forced to sell off assets in a time of already great distress.

Entrepreneurs with employees have even more to worry about. If they cease trading because of illness or death, they may be forced to cover redundancy costs if the company cannot continue to operate. If the business stays afloat it may need to temporarily sub-contract work so it ensures it meets all its obligations.

A protection policy can help meet these obligations along with other benefits such as complimentary services often offered within plans such as emotional, therapeutic and practical support.

Some policies also have children's cover, which provides financial support while the sole trader spends more time with their child.

Small businesses continue to thrive in the UK economy. It's hard to pinpoint the exact number as the self-employed come in many different guises: sole traders; partners'; shareholding directors; and some even create a limited companies, because of the benefits of doing so.

Last year 72,000 single employee limited businesses entered the economy, according to recent numbers from the Office for National Statistics.*

That means at least 72,000 people have taken on huge amounts of risks that they need to be protected against - whether they realise it or not - which is a great opportunity for quality advice.

With a surge in self-employment unlikely to dissipate anytime soon, the industry should work to close this protection gap before it gets bigger.

Paul Roberts is head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth

* Single employee limited businesses are business who register on Companies House, have a VAT and/or PAYE registration and employ one person who receives a wage. These businesses can be set up by a director who doesn't receive a wage from the business but pays an employee or where the director is the only employee but receiving a wage.