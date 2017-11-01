Growing the group market - an adviser's view

Innovation, digitalisation, speed of transaction, ease of purchase and growing the market aren't terms commonly associated with the group protection space. But they should be says Malcolm Robertson

Often when I chat to insurers, they say they want to grow the market. Everyone says that. But doing it is another matter and group insurers don't necessarily have the best systems, processes and distribution channels to make it happen.

Insurers say they have built propositions fit for the SME market, but have they? There might be a shiny new quote function, but too often the back-end process remains the same. That's only half the job. A nice shiny bonnet with petrol leaking out of the back.

The annual Swiss Re Group Watch report is an admirable piece of work. There are lots of good businesses working in the sector and most corporate customers (and their people) typically access cover at attractive prices with cost-effective and appropriate products. But any claim that there is genuine new and healthy market growth is questionable.

What the market needs is a proper online journey from start to finish, with a digital application and underwriting process, online payment facility and automatic master trusts. That's what a truly digital SME proposition looks like.

We also need to look at SMEs and schemes under 250 employees, including those under 50 employees. 1.3m businesses operate in this space employing more than 11m people. We should also take into consideration that many of today's start-ups might feature in future FTSE 100/250 lists so should help support those businesses too.

Roy McLoughlin, Associate Director at Cavendish Ware, agrees. He said: "As new brokers look at exploring this underserviced market they may understandably be put off by the apparent delays in process and renewal. Clients cannot understand why it can take months after a renewal date to provide information, which in a digital world makes no sense at all.

"It would therefore be imperative that insurers make the process more seamless and effective with renewals going out on time, for example."

Insurers like to think they're making real progress. They promote how they've improved their processes and how advisers are missing opportunities.

But it's not enough and more investment is needed to deliver real change to help advisers write more business and truly grow the market.

At LifeSearch, we have a history of helping to improve and transform the protection market and a key part of our current strategy is to have a strong footprint in the SME space, and help more businesses access quality protection advice for the benefit of both employers and their employees. R

ight now, we're a challenger in this space, but we, like other distributors, need insurers to assist if we're to help grow this market.

There's a huge opportunity here for both insurers and distributors. To attract more customers though, insurers must innovate, develop seamless processes and make it easier to buy cover.

The individual protection market over the last decade has used technology to improve the consumer experience; it's now time for the business protection and employee benefits side to catch up.

Malcolm Robertson is Business Protection & Group Leader at LifeSearch