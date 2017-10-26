GDPR and financial advice: Data subject consent

Rob Walton: "If there is any uncertainty about whether a firm has consent from an individual, then it is likely it does not have consent."

Following the Intelliﬂo GDPR Working Group's initial meeting to discuss the ramifications of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for financial advice firms, Rob Walton considers the issue of data subject consent

Data subject consent is primarily aimed at giving data subjects more control over use of their data - for instance in relation to marketing activities, which (in the absence of consent) could not otherwise be legally justified by a data controller.

Giving a data subject the option to give or refuse consent protects individuals from unwanted and unjustified correspondence from firms and is very much aimed at the business-to-consumer world. It will affect advisers since it will dictate how they can approach new business opportunities.

If an email/SMS/phone call is sent or made to an individual and that individual follows it up with a request to understand where they consented to such correspondence, then it is the responsibility of the firm to be able to prove the individual in question has consented to receiving such correspondence. If it cannot, then this constitutes a breach.

While this does affect correspondence with clients, it only affects certain types. The other relevant condition for advisers to bear in mind here is the ‘necessary for the performance of the contract' condition.

A client may well opt out of marketing communications, such as a firm's newsletter, but the firm would still need to send them correspondence on things such as portfolio updates and contracts as such correspondence is necessary for the performance of the contract between the data subject and the firm. What would the data subject be expecting to receive from the firm?

The opt-in process for obtaining valid consent under the incoming GDPR will be quite onerous for firms marketing to individuals. It is therefore a good idea to get into gear early and consider how the firm will market to prospects post-GDPR.

Simple steps can be taken now, such as updating the privacy policy so that the firm has made some inroads towards compliance. In marketing materials that are submitted now, it is worth including the opt-in option in such correspondence. Provided the requirements for obtaining valid consent under the GDPR are met, if people opt in now, then the firm will be able to correspond with them after 25 May 2018.

If consent from an individual is sought, they must respond to be considered to have opted in. Their silence or inaction are not indicative of consent. Similarly, where someone has opted into correspondence at an event, in person, the firm should probably follow up to gain their unequivocal consent as a form of best practice.

This is true of electronic opt-ins too and is known as ‘double opt-in'. This is to avoid circumstances whereby an individual's details may have been shared under false pretences, or by mistake. A face-to-face meeting does not constitute an unambiguous response.

Concerns raised

Concerns raised by the working group were, first, how they would know someone had given consent to be marketed to and, beyond that, how they were going to get people to say yes in the future.

The topic of consent, however, is one of the few black and white areas of GDPR with draft guidance. If the person being marketed to - that is to say, being contacted outside the bounds of the performance of a contract - has not explicitly and unambiguously consented to be contacted, then this would constitute a breach of the GDPR.

Contacts cannot be deceived in any way. Having a pre-ticked box at the bottom of an online form, for example, does not constitute consent. The user must be made aware of what their contact details will be used for, how their data will be processed and have the opportunity to make their own decision about whether or not they receive correspondence from the firm.

In the case of legacy clients, where a firm may wish to contact them to notify them about new products and services, then it was agreed the firm would need to seek their permission to do so.

This will need to be done in advance of GDPR coming into force, since any correspondence after 25 May 2018 in this fashion will constitute a breach, since those individuals will not have consented. If firms have not started to seek consent - or fresh consent in order to meet the higher threshold under the GDPR - from existing contacts within their database, then they should seek to do so now.

If these individuals do not respond to requests, it is to be assumed they do not wish to be contacted. It is worth making clear the benefits they will miss out on from not doing so - special offers, new investment opportunities, industry news and so on.

Beyond receiving their unambiguous consent to be contacted, a firm also needs to make it very easy for an individual to change their communication preferences - in other words, withdrawing consent. This is much like offering an unsubscribe option on emails - something firms should already be doing.

It was discussed whether it would be possible to include a little bit of marketing in documents that are distributed to individuals as part of the performance of the contract. This could, for example, be used as a vehicle to inform them of new investment opportunities. The marketing must, however, be relevant to the overarching reason of the letter and should not detract from that as the main message.

Rob Walton is chief operating officer at Intelliflo

Data subject consent: Key actions/outcomes

* Consent from individuals must be unambiguous and they must also have the opportunity to redefine their communication preferences at any time.

* Certain correspondence may be necessary for the performance of the contract with the individual concerned, in which case consent would not be required.

* If there is any uncertainty about whether a firm has consent from an individual, then it is likely it does not have consent.

Data subject consent: Questions for the wider advice community

* Have you started gathering consent from clients and prospects and if so, how?

* Are you going to seek consent from legacy clients?

* Do you currently capture consent and, if so, how?