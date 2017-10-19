A view from the new modern adviser (and why Royal London, Aviva and Vitality are leading the way)

Jack Wild gives his take on the protection market as a 'new modern adviser.'

My name is Jack Wild, company director at Jack Wild Consulting in London.

Having spent a number of years giving advice on protection insurance at firms such as LifeSearch, I set up on my own in 2014 to help families and businesses protect against financial turmoil.

I've been giving protection advice for around ten years, but the model I operate now is a bit different in that I am effectively a ‘freelance' protection adviser.

I currently work as a consultant with three different adviser businesses - which are typically traditional mortgage and/or wealth management firms - who aren't writing much or any protection.

There are no fees - and thus no costs either way. Commission is split on completion. And we do all the admin and advice.

We are as independent as you can realistically be in the protection market, although this year a fair a share of the business going to firms such as Royal London, Vitality and Aviva - each for different reasons.

Royal London has made huge improvements to become one of the leading players in the market. It's not just the price - they have a great product range; their new IP contract is great value and they're really strong on Family Income Benefit too.

Aviva's upgraded CI plan is very good and while we know it's a bit controversial, we also use their Relevant Life plan with CI (in fact I have it myself). They're also great for class 1 income protection plans.

While all clients vary, sometimes there are people who want to get healthier or are already taking a keen interest in their fitness.

In these circumstances things like discounts on gym membership, eating healthy food, and activity trackers like the Apple Watch can become a key driver for new business.

The Vitality model is brilliant because clients can get rewards for being healthy, which in turn makes them more interested in the protection side too.

If we were asked to list a pecking order of priorities, it would begin with IP - then covering the debts and liabilities with Life and CI - then we ask, ‘Is that enough?'.

And if not, FIB is often the last piece of the puzzle.

For now, most of our clients are typically high earners based in London, but not all our cases involve high sums assured.

Many of our clients have extensive employee benefits such as Income Protection, CIC and death in service that can often reduce the additional level of cover needed, but we always assess if owning the cover privately is a better option as work benefits can change.

Overall, our industry is very good at being transparent, which is something we really don't get enough credit for. It's not just claim statistics, we are very open about pricing, which is not the case in many industries.

We beat ourselves up but we are really transparent with data and that can be very influential with clients.

What needs to improve? Technology. Insurers launch apps and tools, which can be good, but it's really just box ticking.

The overall process is completely open to disruption and with a range of new entrants on the way it will be interesting to see how much difference they can make.

I believe we also need to be careful about switching old CI policies, especially if price is the determining factor. It's important to justify and evidence the reasons because none of us can predict what lies ahead.

Likewise, the PPI call centre style operations and some non-advised firms are a growing cause for concern too. They are already moving away from PPI and looking at other areas of the market by providing non-advised insurance review services. ‘

We can do the same - but cheaper' is the general phrase we are hearing about and I'm aware of one case where Whole of Life for IHT purposes was replaced by a Term life policy to age 90.

Good advice is being replaced by rubbish and it should concern us all, because even if individual cases are eventually overturned, it's another reason not to trust the industry.

Talking of which, we could all do a lot more to promote protection to the public.

Whether it's advertising, social media or something else, advisers can face an uphill battle half the time to persuade people about the importance of protection - and a bit of support to promote the use of independent advisers would be welcome too.

So, our message to advisers out there about protection is don't avoid it, outsource it.

It's not just about the commission - it's about customer service, a duty of care - and compliance too.

Firms like ours can provide no-cost, no-risk freelance protection advice to your customers - and we don't even need a desk.

