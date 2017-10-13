A broker's role in the mental health agenda

Unum discusses five ways brokers play an important part in the workplace mental health agenda.

World Mental Health Awareness Day took place earlier this week on 10 October, and this year's theme is mental health in the workplace.

Our research, in partnership with The Mental Health Foundation and Oxford Economics, revealed that 4.9 million workers have mental health conditions.

As mental health continues to climb the ladder on the corporate agenda, companies are introducing mental wellbeing strategies and working hard to remove the stigma. While this certainly is a high priority for employers, there are many ways brokers can contribute, as well.

We've identified 5 ways brokers play an important part in the mental health agenda.

Mental health as a workplace asset

Employers typically look at benefits packages through two lenses: They need their benefits package to give them a good return on their investment.

This includes attracting and retaining talent, keeping their workforce engaged and reducing employee absence. There's also a paternalistic component, where employers sincerely want to look out for employees and their families.

So, where does mental health fit? It should be considered a top workplace asset because it makes good business sense. If employers are struggling to make the connection between mental health and a business' bottom line, this where you come in.

Help employers see the value - like the diversity of perspectives that a lived mental health conditions brings.

Our research shows that people with a lived mental health experience are also likelier to be able to spot other employees in distress, possibly preventing a crisis from occurring.

We also found that work plays an important role in protecting and maintaining mental health, giving people with mental health conditions a sense of purpose, healthy social interaction and improved self-esteem. This shows that people with mental health conditions are often engaged workers, grateful for the role work plays in their lives.

Advice on workplace protection

Recommending comprehensive benefits packages is a broker's main responsibility. Think how influential this is.

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute has shown that money worries can lead to or exacerbate mental health problems. According to their research, people with mental health problems are three times as likely to be in problem debt.

Brokers have the knowledge and expertise to design effective benefits packages that best protect employees financially.

Combining financial protection products - like Income Protection, Life, Critical Illness, and workplace savings schemes - can help alleviate some unwanted money concerns for employees.

Financial stress is also growing in prevalence, with 50 percent more working people report money worries now than 10 years ago, according to a study by the Financial Advice Working Group.

The study also says that employers recognise the negative effects of financial distress on their workforce, so it's in their best interest to have quality financial protection for their staff.

Harnessing resources

Everyday struggles, like money worries, caring responsibilities or even workplace stress can affect an employee's ability to cope and potentially exacerbate mental health conditions.

Value-added services that often come with group risk products address many of these issues.

Valuable resources like emotional support through Employee Assistance Programmes, caring and eldercare support, or preventative and early intervention services can help employees better manage their mental health.

Some providers even offer valuable staff training, like Mental Health First Aid or stress management workshops.

Vocational, rehabilitation and return-to-work services are also critical in ensuring those suffering from a mental health crisis get the help they need to acclimate back into the workforce in a health and responsible way.

Employers, though, aren't always aware they have access to resources or how best to leverage them.

If you can help your employer customers get the most out of their benefits, you'll add tremendous value by helping them get an even bigger return on their investment and better support their workers

Measure results

To determine the effectiveness of a company's mental wellbeing strategy, it's important to measure results. Many employers, though, aren't sure where start to see if their programmes are working.

Brokers can help employers examine key metrics, like employee absence, income protection claims, and return-to-work figures that can help detect trends and effectiveness overtime.

Brokers who proactively help employers measure the effectiveness of their mental health strategies and programmes are likely to bring even more value to their customer relationships.

The bigger picture

As part of our study, Oxford Economics quantified how much people with mental health conditions in the workforce contribute to Britain's economy.

The study found that UK workers with mental health problems contributed £226 billion to UK GDP. The contribution made up 12.1% of UK GDP - nine times more than the cost of mental health problems to economic output.

This study ultimately revealed that people with mental health problems deliver significantly more value than costs for the UK economy.

Knowing that this population of workers has a lot to contribute both to employers and the overall economy, brokers need to seize their opportunity to help advance the mental health agenda in the workplace.

Glenn Thompson is customer solutions director, Unum UK