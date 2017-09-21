Selling income protection: Let's just keep it simple

First Complete's Steve Berry discusses strategies for selling income protection.

Every pound of lending is a pound that needs protecting. In First Complete and Pink we live by this maxim.

Typically, life insurance is always the first thing bought by a client taking out a mortgage, often followed by critical illness cover and only then, if budget permits, they may consider income protection.

Whilst protecting a mortgage holder against death or critical illness is recognised and sound advice, we must remember that it's regular income that families are dependent on.

If we leave income protection as the ‘last option' we risk leaving our clients exposed to financial pressures should their income be affected through illness or injury.

At the end of last year, figures from Cover showed that 93% of people in the UK with mortgages don't have income protection.

That's a worrying amount of people who could be left sliding down the slope if the main earner suffers a loss of earnings through illness or accident.

Research shows that the average household saves £321 each month. It would therefore take them nearly eight and a half years to save just one year's average UK gross salary, £27,600.

The same research showed the average total household savings were £6,550, but those asked felt they would need a further £9,830 to feel financially secure.

These figures demonstrate just how under-insured we are when it comes to income protection. What can we do to change this?

Fundamentally we need income protection products that are easier to understand and easier to sell.

Firstly, lets simplify financial underwriting at claim stage; this alone would remove the idea that insurers won't pay claims.

Secondly, let's see a simpler and consistent approach to whether state benefits are deducted or ignored; this removes any ambiguity at the most important time, claim.

And do we really need overcomplicated exclusions for situations such as acts of terrorism and war.

Finally, simplifying occupation classes to one common definition would make the product easier to understand

Some insurers have already made some changes to exclusions or developed ways to simplify the claims process, including removing some of the financial underwriting at that stage.

But if providers are serious about helping the broker protect any client's most valuable asset, their income, we need products that are easily understood and easily sold. Let's help brokers simplify their conversations…

"If X happens, you get Y" Or to use a well known phrase, give them a product to sell that "does what it says on the tin".

Five tips for selling income protection

Thoroughly understand your client's employee benefits. Until you do, it's impossible to make recommendations on income protection Prove that claims are paid. Most providers now publish their statistics. For example, in 2016 Aviva paid 3,549 individual IP claims, that's 92.6% of all claims made and totalled £37million. Make sure your client understands which occupation class they are being covered under so that there's no nasty surprises at claim stage Explain that long term illness is age irrelevant and can strike whenever - 29% of the claims made to Aviva last year were by policy holders under the age of 40 Set premium expectations at the outset so a client isn't surprised should they learn that the premium has been increased due to a lifestyle or health factor

Steve Berry is protection manager at First Complete and Pink