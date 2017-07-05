PMI: Setting the record straight on group-leaver plans

There has been some national press coverage in recent weeks around group-leaver plans and whether insurers are fleecing customers who take out personal cover upon leaving group schemes, writes Regency Health's Brian Walters.

The key point underlying this issue is that there is no contractual relationship between group beneficiaries and their insurer - the contract is with the employer.

Despite being under no obligation, insurers will nearly always offer continuation terms to group leavers, but at a premium that the insurer considers commensurate with the risk.

This can sometimes be several times the cost of the group cover, and it is this that has raised the ire of some commentators.

The risk presented by group leavers is of course pooled, but that risk still needs to be underwritten.

Underwriting in the medical insurance market is normally achieved by the exclusion of pre-existing conditions but this would obviously defeat the object for group leavers looking for continuation cover, hence the need for premium loadings.

If group leavers were accepted at standard rates, everyone else's premiums would have to be increased, which would be commercially inept.

The majority of consumers who take out continuation plans have pre-existing conditions for which they require ongoing cover.

Those with uneventful medical histories will invariably shop around for the best deal, so there is a great deal of anti-selection with group-leaver plans.

In many cases, the policy will be loss-making for the insurer whatever it charges—a particularly egregious case comes to mind where a group leaver being asked to pay an annual premium of £4,000 knew that they were likely to claim in the region of £80,000 for cancer treatment.

This is not to say that there isn't room for improvement in pricing group-leaver plans - some of the methods used to establish risk are fairly crude.

In particular, insurers should do more to discern between leavers who have in-patient or day-patient treatment pending and those who only have out-patient treatment pending, such as a follow-up consultation.

It is telling that the four major insurers approach their group-leaver pricing in different ways, which indicates that there is no obvious or simple solution to this problem.

AXA PPP's approach is the most sophisticated but even this can result in anomalies where the premium seems to be at odds with the risk presented by the client.

We have a number of clients on our books who prefer to maintain cover in the individual market rather than join their employer's scheme, so that their medical insurance is portable between jobs and into retirement.

This is the only way to avoid falling into the 'group leaver trap', but invariably at a higher up-front cost and with no guarantee of a net saving over the longer term.

It is rare that I feel compelled to defend insurers but this is a case where they are damned if they do and damned if they don't.

There is also the concern that, if insurers cop too much flak on this issue, they could just decide to stop offering continuation cover to group leavers all together.

Brian Walters is principal of Regency Health