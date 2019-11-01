Advisers 'crucial' to selling SME business protection

Study shows three-quarters of SMEs which took out a business protection policy did so through an adviser

A survey has shown the critical role that advisers play in the distribution of business protection across small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Legal & General's State of the Nation report, which surveyed more than 800 SME businesses, found that 73% of SMEs which took out a business protection policy did so through an adviser.

More than three in four (78%) that use an adviser had a business continuity plan - compared to 57% of other small businesses - and 71% had a policy that would allow them to buy back shares if a director passed away - compared to 52% that don't use an adviser.

Just half (51%) of SMEs were also prepared to spend more than £100 a month on life or critical Illness insurance, however this rose to more than two-thirds (67%) for businesses that were using a financial adviser.

"Intermediaries are already at the forefront of protecting families across the UK, but our research shows that they're also championing the importance of protection for Britain's small businesses. Almost three-quarters of SMEs that took out a business protection policy did so after receiving advice, whether that be from an accountant or financial adviser," said Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development at Legal & General.

"SMEs that have engaged with a financial adviser are also much more likely to be prepared in the event of a key member of staff falling ill or dying. This could be through a business continuity plan, or an insurance policy such as share protection to help them retain control of their company if a key member of staff passed away."

Untapped potential

The study also showed that a fifth of SMEs without business protection had not taken out a policy due to a lack of awareness of how it would benefit them, indicating that there is an opportunity for advisers to further communicate its value to clients.

"Businesses often don't think twice about insuring machines, vehicles, computers and offices, but they often forget about protecting their people - arguably their most important asset," added Kateley. "As these figures show, small companies across Britain remain unaware of how a business protection policy could benefit them. For advisers, there is a clear opportunity to help change the status quo and ensure more SMEs - companies that are the backbone of Britain's economy - are better prepared should they lose a critical member of staff. Nearly two-thirds of small businesses said they were happy to be contacted by a financial adviser."