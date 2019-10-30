Rose St Louis to leave Zurich

Co-founder of Women in Protection Network decides to embark on 'new challenge'

Rose St Louis is stepping down from her role as head of strategic partnerships at Zurich.

St Louis will leave the post at the end of this month in order to pursue "a new challenge", she told COVER.

"After four years at Zurich, I feel the time is right to find a new challenge," said St Louis. "I'm very proud of the work I've done in supporting distributors and advisers, as well as the contribution I've been able to make in driving an inclusive culture for clients, employees and the wider industry. I'm excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead, and looking forward to what comes next."

St Louis helped set up the Women In Protection Network alongside founder Emma Thomson in 2017 and also won Woman of the Year - Protection two years in a row at the Women In Financial Advice Awards.

She has also gone above and beyond to encourage corporate diversity and inclusion during her four and half years at Zurich, where she worked as head of partnership developments before becoming head of strategic partnerships in January 2018.

A Zurich spokesperson added: "Rose has made the decision to leave Zurich and, while it's always a shame to see good people go, she leaves with our very best wishes for the future. Alongside the excellent contribution Rose has made in her distribution leadership role, we thank her for her enormous energy and commitment around the inclusion agenda, in particular her stewardship of the UK Zurich Women's Innovation Network and the Zurich Community Trust Executive."