Taskforce makes case for financial resilience index

Millions of people a year suffer life event that causes sudden loss of income, The Resilience Taskforce finds

A report exploring the financial resilience of households and the impact of income shocks was unveiled at the House of Lords yesterday.

The Measuring Household Resilience report, put together by The Resilience Taskforce in collaboration with the Money and Pensions Service (MAPS), makes a number of recommendations, including the establishment of a resilience index which would be developed and maintained under independent and expert governance from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It also suggested that MAPS promote the importance of household resilience within its forthcoming national strategy to improve financial capability.

Income shocks

Echoing a recent StepChange study, the report found that each year four to six million people experience an income shock from life events such as sickness, job loss, relationship breakdown, bereavement and caring responsibilities, while 70% of those in regular work face income volatility, indicating it is not just lower earners that are at risk.

The report also highlights that low resilience can lead to problem debt, mental health problems and hardships for families.

Employment benefits, such as sick pay and redundancy packages, and insurances like income protection are mentioned in the report as viable ‘aids to resilience' alongside aspects such as state benefits, savings & assets and affordable credit.

According to the report, only 4% of households have income protection - and 3% have mortgage payment protection - and overall 65% of adults had no form of life insurance.

Resilience index

The steering group suggested that the index would map the level of resilience in UK households, changes would be tracked and segments of our society where action is most needed would be highlighted.

It would also aim to improve understanding of the underlying causes and drivers of low resilience, while serving as a useful tool for organisations and agencies seeking to improve financial resilience.

The report also said index would provide a basis against which proposed policies or actions could be tested so that unintended impacts can be identified in advance.

Pensions Minister Guy Opperman, who was present at the House of Lords, welcomed the report however urged caution around data sharing and recommended a "joined up approach".

‘Evidence'

Baroness Drake, chair of the Financial Resilience Taskforce, said: "Over recent years a growing body of evidence has shown that many families and households are living on the edge. They are getting by - some comfortably so - but a single adverse event can push them over the edge.

"Some families and households are well placed to weather the storm. But many others lack the financial resilience to do so. The consequences for them and for others in society can be severe," she continued.

"We hope that our work in promoting a regular resilience index will create extra impetus and focus in helping more families and households across the UK to become more financially resilient."

‘Financial education'

Paul Brencher, Aviva UK health and protection director added: "We support the work of the Financial Resilience Taskforce in highlighting that many UK households would struggle to cope if they experienced an unexpected fall in income through ill health or bereavement.

"We know that insurance could help people weather these financial shocks but 65% of UK adults do not have any type of protection policy in place," he said.

"We hope that the creation of a new resilience index could help shape policy, leading to greater awareness and an improvement in financial education for UK families."