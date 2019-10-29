Simon Thomas: 'It's so important to have difficult conversations'

Our video series returns with the story of broadcaster Simon Thomas following the tragic loss of his wife

In November 2017, Simon Thomas unexpectedly lost his wife Gemma to leukaemia.

In an emotional closing keynote address at the COVER Protection & Health Summit earlier this month, the Sky Sports anchor opened up about his experience; explaining how a life insurance policy was crucial in allowing him to take the time he needed to look after his eight-year-old son.

If it was not for the advice of his financial adviser, Cavendish Ware's Roy McLoughlin, he told the audience, he would have only taken cover out for himself; a decision that would have forced him back to work at a time when his life was in tatters.

Following his presentation, we sat down with both Roy and Simon to hear more about the advice Simon received, what he wanted to do with the money and why the pay-out was so incredibly valuable to him.

Offering a brutal reminder of the power of protection and importance of solid, holistic financial advice, the full story is in the latest edition of our Getting Personal Around Protection video series below…