Senior Lib Dem responds to Aviva social care research

More than 2.6 million employees expect to quit job to care for relative or partner, study estimates

According to research by Aviva released yesterday, a fifth of employees aged 45 and over - equivalent to more than 2.6 million people - expect that they will have to leave their jobs in order to care for a relative or partner - a figure which equates to one-in-five employees in this age group.

The survey of 2000 employees above 45 also found that women (20%) were more likely to be impacted compared to men (17%).

One in 10 of those surveyed expected to leave work to care for children or grandchildren, however only 6% of employers viewed caring pressures as a cause for staff concern.

‘Stark'

Jane Brophy, Liberal Democrat MEP for the North West, said: "These statistics are stark. Adult social care is broken in this country, and it is hard-working people who will pay the price for this neglected and desperately struggling system.



"The reality of the situation is that Northerners cannot put up with this broken care system any longer," she added.



The MEP promised that her party would "revolutionise" the adult social care system. "We will add a penny on the pound of income tax, to raise £6 billion for our overstretched NHS and social care services," said Brophy. "It's time to look after the service which looks after us when we most need it."

Priority

Aviva has introduced a carers' policy - piloted with SuperCarers - to give employees with caring responsibilities up to 70 hours of additional leave.

Managing director for Aviva, Lindsey Rix, said: "The practical, financial and emotional costs of caring for relatives both young and old are forcing many people in mid-life to make increasingly difficult decisions about balancing their commitments. Mid-life is the fastest growing age demographic in the UK workforce, so we can expect these pressures to grow.

"It is concerning to see that only a small percentage of employers are prioritising the issue of care. The need to care for carers must rise up our list of priorities."

