Medicash broker commissions surpass £1m

Cash plan provider's annual results show premium income rise of 7.5% to reach £27.5m

Medicash paid over 400,000 claims in 2018 - 96.8% of all received - and its total policyholders covered increased to 244,589 last year.

Its annual results also revealed that 66% of all new business came via an intermediary, with broker commissions surpassing £1m for the first time - a total of £1,069,000.

The cash plan provider's premium income rose by 7.5% to reach £27.5m and over 69,000 were sold in 2018.

"We are delighted with these results which reflect the hard work of everyone in the business," said Medicash Finance and IT Director, Andy Roberts. "2018 represented our eighth consecutive year of strong policyholder growth and 2019 is on course to be even stronger."

Health and wellbeing

Paul Gambon, sales and marketing director at Medicash added: "It's great to see businesses are still investing in the health and wellbeing of their employees. There has been a big drive in employee wellbeing over the last 10 years and companies are more aware than ever that they need to look after their employees, not just physically but psychologically as well.

"Companies don't just have a duty of care; they want to look after their employees as well. Medicash gives them the tools to do just that, allowing companies to promote health and wellbeing across their entire workforce, and more and more companies are seeing the positive results."

In March, Medicash acquired health and wellbeing provider [email protected] and raised £822,000 charity funds for The Medicash Foundation.