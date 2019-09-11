Advisers laud validation of electronic signatures

Confirmation that electronic signatures have been deemed legally valid described as 'important milestone'

In September last year, the Law Commission said it was consulting the use of electronic signatures and was looking into the legal requirements for signing, witnessing and the delivery of documents by both commerical parties and consumers.

In a recent report, however, the Law Commission has now confirmed electronic signatures are legally valid. It stated in "most cases" electronic signatures can be used as a viable alternative to ‘wet' signatures.

This can include signatures on trust documents and personal finance transactions. It said an electronic signature is admissible to prove or disprove the identity of a signatory and/or their intention to authenticate the document.

For his part, Worldwide Financial Planning IFA Nick McBreem said using electronic signatures was a no-brainer: "The efficiencies to be gained from advisers and their clients from making wet signatures on paper redundant are potentially game-changing."

1825 paraplanner Chloe Moran said electronic signatures are a "big help" and makes administration easier and quicker. However, she added, there should still be the option to use a ‘wet' signature if clients prefer.

While IFS Wealth & Pensions's Ricky Chan thought it was a positive step to reduce some paperwork, the Chartered financial planner had some reservations about its potential throughout the financial world.

"The issue is many legacy providers (for example, older pensions companies) still insist on wet signatures, refusing to even accept certified copies," he argued. "So, unless this is resolved, it's safer to get wet signatures for important documents."

'Important milestone'

Smart Pension director of policy and communications Darren Philp said it was an "important milestone." He added: "Providers and schemes who have previously insisted on ‘wet' signatures, leading to delay and inconvenience, now have no excuse not to adopt these on legal grounds.

"The pensions industry needs to modernise and provide better service to its customers," Philp continued. "The use of electronic signatures could speed up transaction time, particularly in the case of pension transfers, leading to a better overall customer experience."